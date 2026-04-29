SPX Cooling Tech Unveils the Marley® OlympusMAX™ Fluid Cooler

Maximum Capacity. Trusted Performance.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX Cooling Tech, LLC announced the launch of the Marley® OlympusMAX™ Fluid Cooler, engineered to deliver unmatched performance, efficiency and design flexibility for mission-critical facilities. Designed to meet the evolving demands of data centers, industrial plants and high-density cooling applications, the OlympusMAX Fluid Cooler sets a new benchmark in dry and adiabatic cooling technology.

OlympusMAX fluid cooler.

Built on a century of heat rejection expertise, the OlympusMAX Fluid Cooler brings a new level of performance in dry and adiabatic cooling. It is available in both adiabatic and dry configurations. The bolt-on adiabatic module can be factory or field installed—or even installed after the equipment is operational in order to provide maximum flexibility in response to changing conditions and site demands.

As global data center density continues to expand, operators are increasingly seeking cooling solutions that balance performance, energy use, water use and operational flexibility. "OlympusMAX reflects our commitment to advancing cooling technology to support the evolving demands of mission-critical facilities," said Dustan Atkinson, Director of Product Management for SPX Cooling Tech. "By offering scalable dry and adiabatic performance, engineered flexibility and streamlined installation, we're helping facilities meet increasingly challenging demands while maintaining efficiency and long-term reliability."

At the heart of the OlympusMAX adiabatic module is a patent-pending recirculating adiabatic design that significantly reduces blowdown, minimizing unnecessary water discharge while improving system efficiency. Unlike traditional once-through or spray systems, the unit's recirculation technology delivers more uniform water flow across the pad - improving saturation efficiency, extending pad life and reducing mineral accumulation on critical components. The result is more predictable energy and water consumption - a critical advantage for performance-sensitive environments such as hyperscale data centers.

Engineered for uptime, the OlympusMAX features high-efficiency Marley Geareducer® gear drives, robust construction materials and integrated component redundancy, including mission-critical fan and VFD systems. With unit options ranging from 120 to 240 horsepower, the design maximizes cooling capacity per square foot, delivering industry-leading heat rejection density.

Installation and serviceability were key priorities in the system's development. Each unit ships with a factory-assembled electrical access platform, single-point wiring connection, VFDs and PLC controls pre-installed, and full-size access doors with internal walkways. These features streamline installation while enabling safer operation and easier maintenance.

The launch underscores SPX Cooling Tech's mission to provide flexible, high-efficiency heat rejection solutions across its full portfolio including dry coolers, adiabatic coolers, evaporative coolers, and cooling towers, ensuring customers have a single-supplier solution tailored to their operational strategy.

About SPX Cooling Tech, LLC

SPX Cooling Tech is a leading global manufacturer of cooling towers, fluid coolers, adiabatic and dry cooling systems, evaporative condensers, industrial evaporators and OEM aftermarket parts from brands that include Marley®, Recold® and SGS Refrigeration. Since 1922, our brands' cooling systems, components and technical services have supported applications in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, and industrial process cooling. SPX Cooling Tech and its product brands are part of SPX Technologies, Inc. For more information see www.spxcooling.com.

About SPX Corporation

SPX Technologies is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies has approximately 4,700 employees in 16 countries and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SPXC." For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

SOURCE SPX Cooling Technologies