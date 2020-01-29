SPX Cooling Technologies to Introduce Marley® MH Element™ Fluid Cooler and Present Marley School of Cool™ Sessions at AHR Expo® 2020

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc., a full-line, full-service industry leader in the design and manufacture of evaporative cooling towers and air-cooled heat exchangers, will feature new products and present educational sessions in Booth #3101 at the International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigeration Exposition (AHR Expo). AHR Expo takes place from Feb. 3-5, 2020, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

Booth highlights include the introduction of the Marley® MH Element Fluid Cooler on Monday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m., when its key features and components will be revealed. Customers, media and commercial partners are invited to this event that offers a first look at the new fluid cooler and includes light refreshments.

Additional products on display are the Marley NC Everest® and MD Everest® Cooling Towers, new MarleyGard™ Water Management Tools and BasinGard™ Filter, and the SGS PC Industrial Evaporator.

SPX Cooling experts will also present short educational sessions in Booth #3101.

Monday, Feb. 3:

10:30-11 a.m. – "Cooling Tower Fundamentals"

– "Cooling Tower Fundamentals" 3:00-3:20 p.m. – "How to Select the Right Cooling Tower"

Tuesday, Feb. 4:

11:20-11:50 a.m. – "Cooling Tower Fundamentals"

– "Cooling Tower Fundamentals" 1:00-1:20 p.m. – "The 'BEST' Way to Choose Between Air-Cooled and Water-Cooled Systems"

– "The 'BEST' Way to Choose Between Air-Cooled and Water-Cooled Systems" 3:00–3:20 p.m. – "Cooling Tower Variable Flow for Energy Savings"

Registration for the Marley MH Element Fluid Cooler debut and School of Cool sessions is available at www.spxcooling.com/AHR.

Engage with SPX Cooling Technologies on social media, using event hashtag #MarleyMeansMORE and branded hashtag #SPXMarley.

About SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc.:

SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of cooling towers, evaporative fluid coolers, evaporative condensers, industrial evaporators and air-cooled heat exchangers providing full-service cooling solutions, components and technical support for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, industrial and process cooling applications for nearly a century. SPX Cooling Technologies and its product brands are part of SPX Corporation. For more information, please visit www.spxcooling.com.

About SPX Corporation:



SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC, detection and measurement, and engineered solutions markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation had approximately $1.4 billion in annual revenue in 2018 and approximately 4,000 employees in 17 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SPXC." For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

