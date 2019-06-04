SPX FLOW Announces Retirement of General Counsel Stephen A. Tsoris

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions and flow control technologies, announced today that Stephen A. Tsoris, Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel, has decided to retire. Peter J. Ryan will succeed Mr. Tsoris as the Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel, effective immediately, and will serve as a corporate officer reporting directly to Marc Michael, President and Chief Executive Officer. Peter and Steve will be working together through the month of July to ensure a smooth transition.

"Steve played an important role in building SPX FLOW and establishing it as an independent, standalone company in 2015. He has served as a trusted advisor and steady leader throughout our transformation to an operating enterprise. Steve has built an impressive and talented legal team rooted in strong ethics and integrity and staunchly supportive of our business execution and customer relationships," said Marc Michael, President and CEO. "I want to thank Steve for his 11 years of service to our organization. We wish he and his family all the best in retirement."

"Peter has been a key member of our legal team for 13 years and demonstrated strong leadership in a variety of roles, including as the Segment General Counsel of the Food and Beverage business. In his most recent role as Deputy General Counsel and member of our Chief Executive Counsel, Peter spearheaded several enhancements to our corporate governance structure and proactively led initiatives to improve our environmental, social and governance reporting. He provides valuable counsel on a variety of matters to our Board of Directors and the Audit, Compensation and Nominating & Governance Committees and plays a key role supporting our investor relations team. He brings a well-rounded legal background to the chair of General Counsel and strong communication and leadership skills to our executive team. These traits are complemented by his rock-solid passion for driving a winning culture and active community engagement."

Peter J. Ryan began his legal career with Kirkland & Ellis, LLP in Chicago before joining SPX Corporation in 2006. He has served in a variety of corporate and business roles at the Company, with responsibility for claims, compliance, mergers and acquisitions, securities, employment and commercial matters. He earned his law degree from Washington University in St. Louis and his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.:

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) innovates with customers to help feed and enhance the world by designing, delivering and servicing high value solutions at the heart of growing and sustaining our diverse communities. The Company's product offering is concentrated in rotating, actuating and hydraulic technologies, as well as turn-key systems, into the food and beverage, industrial and power and energy end markets. SPX FLOW has approximately $2 billion in annual revenues with operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

Investor Contact:

Stewart Honeycutt, Investor Relations Manager

704-752-4472

investor@spxflow.com

Media Contact:

Barrett Brown, Communications Manager

704-752-4462

communications@spxflow.com

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spxflow.com

