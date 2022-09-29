SPX FLOW Brings New Testing Capabilities to Southeast Asia

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc., a leading provider of process solutions for the industrial and nutrition & health markets, expands new design verification and validation capabilities in Pune, India. Customers in the Southeast Asia region can now test the efficiency of their SPX FLOW Nutrition and Health products at this expanded Pune Design Center. This allows products to be tested faster and limits the costs formerly associated with shipping product to Europe or the U.S. for testing.

The Pune Design Center enhances global capacity for validation of sanitary pumps and valves as well as new capabilities for functional testing of homogenizers and heat exchangers. It also allows customers to test and validate their IoT technologies on our products and systems. This process simulates conditions in the field to ensure product quality and reliability for end user processes. Testing and validation is crucial to product quality and long equipment life for customer's repetitive use over time.

Bringing product development closer to customers is expected to reduce time to market by approximately 20%.

The 27,000 sq ft facility at Hinjewadi Industrial Area, Pune brings our operations under one roof to cater to global product development and solutions delivery.

"This significant investment underscores SPX FLOW's commitment to the fast-growing region, bringing development aspects closer to customers in emerging markets. The facility design includes sustainability features with further opportunities such as solar power," says Rajendra Karandikar, site leader for the center.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets.

SPX FLOW had approximately $1.5 billion in 2021 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

