SPX FLOW to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 30, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) a leading provider of process solutions, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on October 30, 2019. SPX FLOW President and Chief Executive Officer Marc Michael and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jaime Easley will discuss the company's third quarter 2019 results during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in five minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be simultaneously webcast via the company's website at www.spxflow.com and the slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the site.

Conference Call:

Dial in: 877-346-3961

From outside the United States: +1 262-558-6099

Conference ID: 6064179

A replay of the call will be available by telephone through November 9, 2019.

To Listen to A Replay of the Call :

Dial in: 855-859-2056

From outside the United States: +1 404-537-3406

Conference ID: 6064179

About SPX FLOW, Inc.:

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) innovates with customers to help feed and enhance the world by designing, delivering and servicing high value solutions at the heart of growing and sustaining our diverse communities. The company's product offering is concentrated in rotating, actuating and hydraulic technologies, as well as automated process systems, into food and beverage and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has approximately $1.6 billion in annual revenues with operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 100 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

Investor Contact:

Stewart Honeycutt, Investor Relations Manager

704-752-4472

investor@spxflow.com

Media Contact:

Barrett Brown, Communication Manager

704-752-4462

communications@spxflow.com

