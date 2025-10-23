SPX FLOW Transforms Raw Ingredients into the World's Favorite Treats

As National Candy Day approaches, SPX FLOW celebrates the technologies that help confectioners worldwide craft consistent, high-quality sweets every day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc., a global leader in process technology solutions, is highlighting how its equipment helps confectioners around the world create the candies people love. National Candy Day recognizes the craftsmanship and precision manufacturing that brings every sweet treat to life for consumers. From the flavor to texture, SPX FLOW technologies ensure the consistent quality and delightful experience associated with various treats.

The path from ingredient to candy wrapper is powered by SPX FLOW engineering and process automation.

"SPX FLOW prides itself on helping to manufacture products used in everyday life," said Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at SPX FLOW. "What better time to celebrate than on National Candy Day which recognizes how our technologies make memorable, sweet moments for consumers of all ages."

Here are just a few of the candies SPX FLOW helps bring to life:

Hard Candies: Dosing pumps precisely measure and dispense color, flavor and tang so each sucker tastes perfectly balanced.

Gummy Bears: Lightnin, Philadelphia Mixing Solutions and Stelzer technologies expertly blend fruity flavors into gum and gummy formulations, achieving the chewy texture fans love.

Chocolate Bars: APV pumps produce the smooth, rich fillings that give candy bars their signature melt-in-your-mouth experience.

Licorice: Scraped-surface heat exchangers heat and cool licorice slurry rapidly, creating the soft, stretchy texture that makes it so satisfying to eat.

From mixing and pumping to heating, cooling and texturizing, SPX FLOW process solutions shape some of the world's most popular candies, where precision meets indulgence and process meets perfection.

Explore the company's virtual cityscape, "Solution City," at https://www.spxflow.com/solutionsaroundyou to discover how SPX FLOW solutions positively impact the world.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

Media Contact:

Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE SPX FLOW, INC.