SpyCloud adds Vice President of Mobile

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpyCloud, the account takeover prevention company and world leader in recovering stolen data, today announced the addition to their leadership team of Vice President, Mobile, Bob Lyle.

The company also joined the GSMA, the international body representing the interests of the mobile industry, as an associate member. In this role, they will work with other members of the GSMA and the mobile ecosystem on the most effective ways to prevent corporate and consumer account takeovers. They will also share intelligence on evolving threats to mobile devices and the tactics, techniques and procedures cybercriminals use to target mobile industry enterprises and their supply chains.

Lyle is currently the Chair of the Device Security Group (DSG), a part of the GSMA's Fraud and Security Group (FASG) that advises mobile operators, device manufacturers and operating system providers on device security, theft, malware and spyware protections. Further, the DSG assists with industry recommendations and standards around device security matters. Lyle will act as SpyCloud's representative at GSMA meetings, including MWC Barcelona 2020.

"The GSMA's Device Security Group is a critical force protecting the devices we carry everywhere, every day," said David Rogers, FASG Chair. "Under Bob's leadership, the DSG acts as a center of global expertise in the mobile industry, to help prevent device compromise and protect end users around the world from theft, fraud and other harms."

Prior to joining SpyCloud, Lyle held leadership positions at Samsung and Qualcomm, and also most recently co-founded a mobile enterprise security focused startup, Valona Labs, which he led to a successful exit within 18 months.

"More than half of internet traffic today is on mobile, and cybercriminals know that mobile users are more susceptible to social engineering attacks, more likely to click malicious links and more inclined to use weak passwords in favor of faster and more convenient login processes," Lyle said.

"With SpyCloud's unique intelligence gathering techniques and proven expertise in protecting employees and consumers from account takeover and fraud, we look forward to aiding the mobile industry's understanding of cybercriminal threats and how to prevent harm," said Chris LaConte, SpyCloud's Chief Strategy Officer.

