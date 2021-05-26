SpyCloud Hires New Head of Business Development to Drive Continued Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpyCloud, the leader in account takeover (ATO) prevention, today announced it has strengthened its leadership team with the addition of Cassio Mello as Senior Vice President of Business Development.

Mello plans to leverage his diverse security and business experience to accelerate further growth and strengthen strategic partnerships, while continuing to build the company's internal capabilities.

"Fraud attempts and data breaches are only increasing as people spend more time online," Mello said. "The pandemic accelerated this trend, and I don't believe it's going away. People will continue communicating, working, learning, and shopping predominantly online, which gives cybercriminals more opportunities to attack. SpyCloud is uniquely positioned with the world's largest database of breach assets along with superior analytics and an incredible team of employees, leaders and partners. There truly is no limit to the company's potential."

Mello has more than 25 years of experience in security, fraud and identity, technology, financial services, and management consulting. Prior to joining SpyCloud he served as Chief Strategy Officer at Emailage, which was acquired by LexisNexis Security Solutions in 2020. His career also includes time at LifeLock, Citigroup Global Corporate & Investment Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and Booz Allen Hamilton. He joins a growing team at SpyCloud, which added Len Crosson as its Chief Revenue Officer in December.

"Cybersecurity continues to evolve and our team is constantly working to identify new threats and stay one step ahead of cybercriminals," said Crosson. "We're preparing to further accelerate during the rest of 2021 and beyond, and Cassio is the perfect person to execute our long-term vision and lead our growth initiatives."

Currently more than 2 billion accounts are secured by SpyCloud. Learn more about how the company accesses newly breached data through human intelligence at https://spycloud.com/ .

About SpyCloud

SpyCloud is the leader in account takeover (ATO) prevention, protecting billions of consumer and employee accounts either directly or through product integrations. Our award-winning solutions – backed by the world's most comprehensive and actionable repository of recaptured breach assets – proactively defeat fraud attempts and disrupt the criminals' ability to profit from stolen information. Learn more and check your exposure at spycloud.com.

