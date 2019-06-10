Spyder Deepens Its Partnership With The U.S. Ski Team With Expanded Sponsorship Deal

The iconic performance brand renews long-standing strategic relationship as it embarks on its journey to the 2022 Olympic Games

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyder, a leading ski and performance brand, today announces the renewal and expansion of its sponsorship agreement with the U.S. Ski Team. Spyder has been the exclusive official apparel partner of the U.S. Ski Team since 1989. Spyder's agreement will continue with rights to design and create the exclusive men's and women's uniform for the U.S. Alpine team and under the new agreement will add the U.S. Freestyle Team and the U.S. Freeski Team. The agreement also extends to outerwear and baselayers with non-exclusive rights for headwear, shells, pants, insulators, fleece, training gear, gloves and eyewear, which will also be provided to athletes as part of the official uniform.

The exclusive Spyder branded uniforms will be worn during 35+ domestic events each year and more than 100 worldwide events as part of the annual World Cup circuit. Additionally, Spyder uniforms are already being utilized, starting with the World Championships which took place in February 2019, and will continue leading up to and during the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

The U.S. Ski Team is comprised of over 100 high-profile athletes including World Cup winner Steven Nyman, double-Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, junior Olympic gold medal winner River Radamus; the U.S. Freeski Team's X Games gold medalist Maggie Voisin; and the U.S. Freestyle Team's World Championship winner Ashley Caldwell and World Championship silver medalist Jaelin Kauf. The team also boasts some of the world's most famous Olympians who are among the most dominant and successful sports stars of all time competing in events worldwide.

"The U.S. Ski Team has been a critical partner for Spyder for more than three decades. As a leader in performance ski wear, extending our partnership was a natural progression in our shared history," said Nick Adcock, Chief Executive Officer of Spyder, Global Brand Group U.S. "Performance and Innovation is the foundation of everything we do at Spyder and the U.S Ski Team allow us to continually elevate our product through their insights and feedback. We look forward to the ongoing collaboration with our now expanded family at the U.S. Ski Team."

"Everyone at U.S. Ski & Snowboard is delighted that we have renewed and grown our partnership with Spyder," said Dan Barnett, U.S. Ski & Snowboard's Chief Marketing Officer. "For over 30 years Spyder has been the perfect partner for our Alpine team and now we are very pleased to be able to announce that Spyder is adding our Freestyle and Freeski teams to their roster. Spyder is now the exclusive apparel partner for our Alpine, Freestyle and Freeski teams, a partnership that takes us through 2023 which means Spyder will be worn exclusively by more than 50 world-class athletes competing in Beijing during the 2022 Olympic Winter Games."

Spyder offers technical ski, fitness, and lifestyle apparel and accessories for men, women, and children on and off the mountain. The U.S. Alpine, Freestyle and Freeski team uniforms will include race suits, outerwear, hoodies, gloves, facemasks, and beanies. To learn more and stay up to date on Spyder and the U.S. Ski Team, please follow @SpyderActive on social media.

About Spyder

Spyder is one of the world's most recognizable and credible outdoor sportswear brands. Focused on enhancing the ski experience both on and off the mountain, Spyder prides itself on its advanced technical composition and style. Originally founded by David Jacobs, coach of the Canadian Ski Team and Bob Beattie, coach of the United States Ski team, Spyder's roots run deep in the ski community. Pioneering its first padded ski sweater in 1978, and sponsoring the U.S. Ski Team since 1989, Spyder offers technical ski, fitness, and lifestyle apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The highly sought-after brand is available in department stores, sporting goods stores, and specialty retailers throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East, and South Korea.

About U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2018, competing in seven teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, nordic combined and ski jumping. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org

