Spyder® Expands Line-Up of STINGER™ Wood-Boring Bits

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyder® Products, a leader in professional-grade power tool accessories, has expanded its line of STINGER™ wood-boring bits to include brand-new brad point bits, as well as additional sizes and single packs of its power, auger and spade bits. All new STINGER kits and individual bits can be found at Lowe's stores nationwide and on Lowes.com.

New Spyder STINGER Brad Point Bits are ideal for precision wood drilling. Spyder's new 18-inch STINGER Auger Bit excels in very deep drilling applications.

"In just a few short years, contractors, woodworkers and other professionals have come to rely on the quality of STINGER drilling and boring bits. This expansion ensures those users, and others who want to try Spyder for the first time, have access to the right tool at the right price," said Ryan Campbell, executive vice president of Spyder.

The updated STINGER line now includes:

Brad Point Bits – Brand-New Bits for Precision Wood Drilling

Spyder's new STINGER Brad Point Bits are available in a six-piece kit that includes 1/8", 3/16", 1/4", 5/16", 3/8" and 1/2" bits. They drill up to six times faster and last up to 10 times longer than standard bits.

Designed for wood, laminate and composite materials, STINGER Brad Point Bits feature a patented tip geometry that drills faster, virtually eliminating chip burn and producing exceptionally clean entry and exit holes. The dual-fluted design accurately guides the drill though deep holes, greatly reducing cutting friction and heat build-up.

Auger Bits – Deepest-Drilling/Toughest Boring Bit

Previously available only in a three-piece kit, Spyder STINGER Auger Bits are now available individually in diameters ranging from 3/8" to 1". Each bit is available in both 6-1/2" and 18" lengths.

Spade Bits – Best Value Boring Bit

Previously available in six- and 14-piece kits, STINGER Spade Bits are now available individually with diameters ranging from 1/4" to 1-½", in 6" and 16" lengths. Additionally, Spyder now offers an eight-piece kit with a durable flip case.

Power Bits – Cleanest/Fastest Boring Bit

Previously available only in a four-piece kit, STINGER Power Bits™ are now available individually in diameters ranging from ½" to 1-¼", in 6-1/2" and 16" lengths. Additionally, Spyder now offers a six-piece Power Bit set.

Mach-Blue™ High-Speed Steel Bits – High-Performance Wood and Metal Drilling

STINGER Mach-Blue™ armor plated HSS drill bits are available in a 10-piece kit that includes 1/16", 5/64", 3/32", 1/8", 5/32", 3/16", 7/32", 1/4", 5/16" and 3/8" bits, and a durable case. Individual bits in diameters from 1/16" to 1/2" are sold separately.

Spyder's new STINGER bits and kits can be found at Lowe's stores nationwide and Lowes.com.

About Spyder Products

Starting in 2007 with the Spyder Scraper® and continuing with award-winning 3x3® reciprocating saw blades and jigsaw blades, hole saws, circular saw blades and more, Spyder Products has developed a reputation for making quality power tool attachments that make tough jobs easier for professional contractors. The company has also continued to innovate with features that make their products work harder, last longer and finish the job faster. For more information, visit www.spyderproducts.com.

