Spyder, Inc. announces new CTO

"Soon everyone will learn about why Spyder Storage is the storage solution for today and the future!" says Mike Upright Tweet this

Mike has already begun the process of designing a product roadmap for Spyder's multi cloud document storage solution with the important features to be released over the next 90 days. "It's exciting to work on such a transformative solution as Spyder Storage" says Mike Upright. "Soon everyone will learn about why Spyder Storage is the storage solution for today and the future! The fact that every client gets a primary and a secondary backed up cloud of all of their documents is amazing and highly needed in the age of ransom and cyber-attacks. Security is at the forefront of everything we create at Spyder. Every one of us has lost important documents in our pasts. Spyder Storage is in the cloud, and with a secondary backed up cloud, you won't lose access to your important documents again. What a big relief for businesses. With the average cost of a ransom attack being $4M per IBM, we want to make certain we are helping protect companies' important documents."

Mike lives in sunny St Augustine, Florida. The oldest established city in the United States. Mike has a wife Carrie, three adult children and one granddaughter.

About Spyder

Spyder is a fast-moving, forward thinking, Saas software company providing enterprise solutions designed to solve security and compliance concerns. Our initial target markets are insurance and financial services. Spyder offers a cyber computer/device protection solution for field forces and a multi cloud document storage solution that is 17a4, HIPAA, and GDPR compliant. This solution provides clients ransom protections and backed up clouds. Spyder never wants their clients to lose their important documents. Based in Fort Scott, Kansas Spyder is a mission-driven firm that believes in bringing new technology jobs to support the revitalization of rural southeast Kansas. Please visit us at www.spyderloop.com

SOURCE Spyder, Inc.