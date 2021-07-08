Spyder Launches a Document Storage Solution Delivering their Second Product to the Market

FORT SCOTT, Kan., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyder, Inc., a new SaaS company announced today that their Document Storage solution is live and available for insurance and financial services professionals. This product comes to the market as the second solution from Spyder's industry toolkit offering.

"Our founding team is comprised of industry veterans that are eager to provide solutions with enhanced capabilities" said Nedra Barr, Chief Executive Officer of Spyder, Inc. "We're leveraging our collective talents and experience to deliver the one-stop shop of technology solutions for insurance professionals and financial services providers. We took the time to listen and understand what the market needs and now we're well equipped to deliver on those demands for new products, like Spyder's Document Storage tool where files can be accessed by any device with limitless storage and controlled spending options".

Spyder is committed to bringing to customers best in class services and products that are easy to use and implement. Document Storage provides users with a simple way to securely store, organize, and retrieve files. It includes a combination of capabilities and compliance features rarely available in one product. Cyber, the firm's security product, combined with Document Storage, are just two of the many solutions scheduled to hit the market soon.

"We're operating in an ever-evolving environment, as the market's needs expand so will we. A core component to our internal approach is a carefully managed product development process. We know what our clients need because we've been in their shoes, and that allows us with the ability to uniquely craft technology services that meet their needs and expectations", said Bob Peacock, Chief Technology Officer of Spyder, Inc.

Clients of Spyder are considered members of the firm's prestigious Spyderloop, a group of elite industry professionals with purposeful passions that are inspired by leading technology and growth through innovation.

To learn more about Spyderloop and experience Spyder's technology solutions, visit www.spyderloop.com .

About Spyder

Spyder is an eCommerce portal designed to solve the decentralized business and regulatory requirements within the insurance and financial services industry. Spyder provides a one-stop producer shop continually adding products and services putting everything in one place to simplify the buying search. Based in Fort Scott, Kansas Spyder is a mission-driven firm that believes in bringing new technology jobs to support the revitalization of rural southeast Kansas.

