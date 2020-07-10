Spyder® Launches New Bi-Metal Reciprocating Saw Blade Line

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyder® Products, a leader in professional-grade power tool accessories, has launched a new line of reciprocating saw blades and expanded its tool lineup in several other categories.

Spyder's new Black Series bi-metal reciprocating saw blades are designed for tough cutting tasks that require an aggressive, durable and long-lived blade. Constructed from an 8-percent cobalt blend, which adds strength and durability, they are up to three times faster and 10 times longer-lasting than standard bi-metal blades.

New Spyder Black Series reciprocating saw blade cutting metal pipe New Spyder Black Series reciprocating saw blade 14-piece kit

Available in lengths of 6, 9 and 12 inches, and featuring 6 to 18 teeth-per-inch, Spyder's Black Series reciprocating saw blades excel in demanding demolition projects, quickly cutting wood, nail-embedded wood, metal and other materials.

Three-piece and five-piece packs and a 14-piece variety kit with a storage case are available at Lowe's.

"By expanding our line, we're making it easier for contractors and other pros to find the features they need with the quality and durability Spyder is known for," said Ryan Campbell, vice-president of Spyder Products. "This is only the start — we will continue to expand our portfolio of pro-grade cutting and drilling attachments that make punishing cuts with ease, last longer and take productivity to the next level."

Spyder's other new tools and configurations include:

Fine-Finish 7 ¼-inch Tarantula™ Circular Saw Blades - Spyder's 7 ¼-inch 40-tooth fine finish and 60-tooth ultra-fine finish blades are now available. Like all Spyder Tarantula circular saw blades, they feature durable NiCo (nickel cobalt) teeth that last six times longer than conventional carbide saw blades; an antifriction coating that enables smoother cuts with less binding; and polymer-filled stabilization vents to minimize vibrations, heat warping and noise.

Spyder Tarantula™ Framing Blade 10-Piece Pro Pack - Professional contractors and builders can now purchase bulk quantities of 10 NiCo-carbide tipped, 24-tooth framing blades. These 7 ¼-inch blades produce better-than-average finish quality on conventional framing cuts with dimensional and sheet lumber, and last six times longer than traditional carbide blades. At $79.99, the Pro Pack represents 20-percent savings per blade compared to buying blades individually.

5- and 7-inch Diamond-Edge Universal Cut-Off Wheels - The diamond abrasive on Spyder cut-off wheels can easily power through almost any material, including steel, stainless steel, ceramic tile, masonry, cast iron, rebar, composites and more. The new 5- and 7-inch diameters are in addition to the original 4 ½-inch wheel. The shatter-resistant wheels are designed for use on angle grinders.

New Jigsaw Blade Kits - Spyder's durable 8-percent cobalt and chrome vanadium jigsaw blades come in various designs and tooth counts to power through materials such as wood, wood with nails, steel, non-ferrous metal, PVC and more. They are now available in five-, 10- or 12-piece multi-material kits, five-piece wood-cutting kits, and five-piece metal-cutting kits. These kits include blades with Spyder's unique design innovations, such as dual cutting sides and vents that reduce overheating.

Spyder's new tools and kits can be found at Lowe's Home Improvement stores across the U.S. in the tool section and on the Spyder display near the Lowe's Pro Desk.

About Spyder Products

Starting in 2007 with the Spyder Scraper® and continuing with award-winning 3x3® reciprocating saw blades and jigsaw blades, hole saws and more, Spyder Products has developed a reputation for making quality power tool attachments that make tough jobs easier for professional contractors. The company has also continued to innovate with features that make their products work harder, last longer and finish the job faster. For more information, visit www.spyderproducts.com.

Media Contact:

Josh Kegley

859-229-6087

[email protected]

SOURCE Spyder Products

