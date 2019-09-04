Spyder Products Unveils Circular Saw Blades with Ultra-Tough, Smooth-Cutting Nickel Cobalt Teeth

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyder Products, a leader in high performance power tool accessories, is launching new circular saw blades that require minimal effort to cut through material. Equipped with nickel cobalt (NiCo) cutting teeth, alternating tooth bevel, and an anti-friction coating, the Spyder blades are easier to use, safer, and provide up to six times the working life of conventional blades.

Spyder Products NiCo Circular Saw Blade

The 24 rugged and resilient NiCo teeth on the 7-1/4" blades are triple-sharpened to ensure exceptionally clean cuts, making the new Spyder circular saw blades ideal for a variety of framing and construction applications. Unlike conventional blades, they include an alternating tooth bevel that allows users to rip and crosscut with minimal effort.

In addition to the specialized tooth design, polymer stabilization vents are engineered to reduce friction, noise, and vibrations, an innovation that any professional user will appreciate during a long day on the job. An interfused anti-friction coating protects the blade against heat, gumming, and corrosion - significantly reducing the effort required to move the blade through material and extending life on the job site.

Designed for use on circular saws with a maximum RPM of 10,000, Spyder's circular saw blade includes a 5/8" arbor with diamond knock out that makes it compatible with a variety of arbor styles.

The 7-1/4" Spyder blades are available individually and in a 10-piece Pro-Pack at Lowes, on Amazon.com, and from a variety of qualified professional dealers nationwide.

About Spyder Products

Starting in 2007 with the Spyder Scraper® and continuing with award-winning 3x3® reciprocating saw blades and jig saw blades, hole saws and more, Spyder products has developed a reputation for making quality power tool attachments that make tough jobs easier for professional contractors. The company has also continued to innovate with features that make their products work harder, last longer and finish the job faster. For more information, visit www.spyderproducts.com.

Contact:

Mike Freeman

221079@email4pr.com

(513) 733-1800

SOURCE Spyder Products

Related Links

http://www.spyderproducts.com

