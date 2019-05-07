Spyder Products Unveils New Tarantula™ Carbide-Tipped Hole Saws with Productivity-Enhancing Rapid Core Eject™ Arbor System

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyder Products, a manufacturer of high performance power tool accessories, today announced the launch of its Tarantula line of carbide-tipped hole saws. These hole saws are up to 10 times faster and provide up to 50 times more cuts than standard bi-metal hole saws. Their carbide-tipped teeth allow users to make clean cuts through even the toughest materials, including stainless steel, steel, cast iron, nail embedded wood, and cement fiber board.

(PRNewsfoto/Spyder Products) (PRNewsfoto/Spyder Products)

"The Tarantula line represents the ultimate in hole saw performance and convenience," says Ryan Campbell, executive vice president of Spyder Products. "The cups are easy to install on any power drill, can be used to make quick work of everything from steel to cast iron to plastics to drywall and plaster, and cores can be ejected much faster than with competitive products."

The Tarantula line features Spyder's patented Rapid Core Eject arbor system that ejects cores instantly, without the need for tools, saving time and headaches. Users simply push the button, slide the hole saw assembly back toward the drill and pull the core free of the arbor, if necessary. The entire process takes about a second, versus up to a minute for other hole saw brands.

With the unique Spyder arbor assembly, it's also easy to cut at an angle, turn smaller-diameter holes into larger ones by installing two saws on the arbor at once, and to make cuts up to 2-3/8" depths.

Tarantula hole saws are available in 3/4" to 4-1/4" diameters, in a convenient six-piece kit retailing for $69.98 at Lowe's. In addition to the six-piece kit, individual hole saws and a professional nine-piece kit will be available in the coming months at a range of retailers.

Spyder Products will be launching the new hole saws at the National Hardware Show, May 7-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Product demonstrations will be available in Booth 7761.

About Spyder Products

Starting in 2007 with the Spyder Scraper® and continuing with award-winning 3x3® reciprocating saw blades and jig saw blades, hole saws and more, Spyder products has developed a reputation for making quality power tool attachments that make tough jobs easier for professional contractors. The company has also continued to innovate with features that make their products work harder, last longer and finish the job faster. For more information, visit www.spyderproducts.com.

Media Contact:

Contact: Mike Freeman

214098@email4pr.com

(513) 733-1800

SOURCE Spyder Products

Related Links

http://www.spyderproducts.com

