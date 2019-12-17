Spyglass MTG Announces Joint Venture with AVASOFT Adding Offshore Resources and Office in India

LINCOLN, R.I., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyglass MTG, LLC and AVASOFT are excited to announce the joint venture between the two companies. With the joint venture, Spyglass MTG is able to expand their capacity with an offshore team based in Chennai, India with over 200 Microsoft technology resources.

Spyglass MTG is a Rhode Island-based company that provides Microsoft technology solutions pertaining to Office 365, Azure/App Modernization, and Data and AI, working with some of the largest companies in the Northeast.

AVASOFT is a next-gen product & solutions company based out of the US with a strong focus on leveraging Office 365, along with the entire suite of Microsoft modern workplace tools, to enable digital transformation for their global array of clients.

According to Dori Albert, President of Spyglass MTG, "This joint venture is a pivotal step in Spyglass's journey - it allows us to quickly scale to better meet client demands at a competitive price while maintaining our dedication to customer satisfaction. AVASOFT has already been a tremendous partner over the past two years with deep Microsoft skills and relentless focus on service delivery."

"We are very excited to join forces with Spyglass – combining our extensive product and solution development experience with their expertise and history in the Microsoft ecosystem," said RK, CEO at AVASOFT. "Through this partnership, we plan to cater to a much wider audience and continue to deliver unparalleled expertise in the Microsoft space."

The joint venture between Spyglass MTG and AVASOFT is an opportunity to expand the accelerating growth of the two companies in the Microsoft space.

About Spyglass MTG

Spyglass MTG uses proven integration methodologies and expert consultants to build and deploy Microsoft solutions leveraging Microsoft 365 (Office 365, Windows 10, and EM&S), Azure, and Data/AI. With regional relationships, knowledge, and local resources at the ready, let us be your one-stop-shop for all Microsoft services. Learn more at spyglassmtg.com.

About AVASOFT

AVASOFT is a next-gen product & solutions company providing business transformative solutions for modern workplace, data science, mobility, and cloud. Their end-to-end approach covers everything from strategy setting to development and change management, helping companies of all sizes accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging the full potential of the Office 365 ecosystem. Learn more at avasoft.com .

For more information, contact Kata Pavlov, Director Marketing, Spyglass, at info@spyglassmtg.com and 401-495-6888.

