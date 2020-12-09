Spyglass MTG Announces New and Improved Enhancements to Proprietary Slack to Teams Migration Tool!

LINCOLN, R.I., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyglass MTG is excited to announce new enhancements to their already popular Slack to Teams Migration Tool, developed with Joint Venture partner AVASOFT. New features include the option for enterprises to migrate using the Microsoft Import API, allowing for a five to ten times increase in migration speed when migrating from Slack Standard/Plus and Slack Enterprise. The enhancements also include the ability for Slack emoji and rich text formatting migration for an improved like-for-like migration experience.

Since first launching the tool over eighteen months ago, our company has helped hundreds of organizations both large and small move from Slack to Teams. While Slack provides decent collaboration software, Microsoft Teams is a full-blown enterprise solution for teamwork, allowing companies to govern their business on one platform, Office 365, and provide their employees with a unified user experience.

With Slack soon being acquired by Salesforce, Spyglass has seen an increase in demand for migrations to Teams, with more companies interested in leveraging their existing Microsoft 365 licenses and decreasing overall costs. The enhancements to the Slack to Teams Migration tool make it easier than ever to make this switch.

Spyglass can help you migrate to Teams without any data loss or big down time! Contact Spyglass MTG today!

About Spyglass MTG, LLC

Spyglass MTG (Microsoft Technology Group) is a consulting firm focused on helping customers get the most out of their Microsoft investments. For over 15 years, they have closely partnered with Microsoft to bring their vast and expanding suite of enterprise solutions to their clients. From initial design through implementation, upgrade or maintenance, Spyglass can help pave your way. Spyglass leverages proven methodologies, migration tools and expert consultants to architect, build, deploy, migrate to, and manage Microsoft solutions. Whether you are deploying or upgrading M365, implementing Azure, deploying Teams, building a SharePoint Site, developing a Security or Governance Model, designing a Modern Warehouse or BI Solution, or developing AI apps on the Power Platform, Spyglass MTG can help!

About AVASOFT

AVASOFT is a next-gen product & solutions company providing business transformative solutions for modern workplace, data science, mobility, and cloud. Their end-to-end approach covers everything from strategy setting to development and change management, helping companies of all sizes accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging the full potential of the Office 365 ecosystem. Learn more at avasoft.com.

Please visit: https://www.spyglassmtg.com/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Spyglass MTG

Related Links

http://www.spyglassmtg.com

