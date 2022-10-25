Spyglass short-range surveillance radar, a product of Numerica Corporation, demonstrated as part of JCO-recommended Counter-UAS as a Service solution

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerica Corporation, a provider of advanced air and missile defense solutions, announced that its Spyglass™ short-range surveillance radar was demonstrated as part of SAIC's Counter small-UAS as a Service (CaaS) offering that was recently recommended by the Department of Defense's (DoD's) Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System Office (C-sUAS).

Spyglass short-range surveillance radar, a product of Numerica Corporation, was included in SAIC’s demonstrated solution for CaaS offering, recently recommended by the DoD’s JCO.

The SAIC CaaS offering was one of only three recommended by the JCO after demonstrations were held at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona last month. Spyglass radar was included in SAIC's demonstrated solution as part of two Liteye Systems' SHIELD™ C-sUAS platforms. During the demonstration, Spyglass radar performed long-range small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) detection and precision tracking to support threat mitigation by SHIELD's directional RF defeat and the Aeroguard drone capture system.

"We are happy to see this recommendation made by the JCO and this recognition of the value delivered by the SAIC-led team," said Nate Knight, Numerica vice president for air and missile defense. "Spyglass did what it was built to do, providing precision tracking for precision sUAS mitigation throughout the event. We learned an enormous amount from the multi-week test and the Government's feedback. That critical input, combined with the Numerica team's energy and expertise, has resulted in an even more capable product today. One that's ready to support C-sUAS missions across the DoD."

Spyglass radar provides long-range detection and tracking of Group 1 and 2 UAS, delivering high-precision tracks through its Ku-Band phased array technology and advanced signal processing. Earlier this year Spyglass radar was tested as part of the U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office's (RCCTO) C-sUAS High Energy Laser (HEL) prototyping program and was also demonstrated to support engagements of sUAS by a precision high-power microwave weapon.

For more information about the Spyglass radar visit www.numerica.us/spyglass.

About Numerica: Founded in 1996, Numerica creates innovative solutions to the most pressing technical challenges faced by customers in the areas of air defense and missile defense. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colo., Numerica's growing team of talented research scientists and engineers tackle data science problems by developing advanced algorithms to power mission-critical national security software. With over 25 years of developing state-of-the-art technologies, Numerica's innovations have been deployed around the world to integrate networks, fuse data, precisely track targets and quantify uncertainty. Learn more at www.numerica.us.

CONTACT: Kelly Wakefield

[email protected]

970-449-6870

SOURCE Numerica