Spyne Integrates with Tekion to Enhance Connectivity Across the Automotive Ecosystem

API integration supports data sharing and collaboration for technology partners serving dealers and OEMs.



SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyne, an AI-powered retail technology company for the automotive industry, today announced an integration with Tekion, innovator of the first end-to-end, AI-native platform serving the entire automotive retail ecosystem. This collaboration aims to expand the connected partner ecosystem within Tekion's Automotive Partner Cloud (APC), enhancing operational efficiency through enhanced data exchange.

Through this partnership with Tekion, dealers can now connect Spyne's Vini AI, its AI-powered sales and service engagement agent, with Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC). This connection helps dealers improve information flow between systems and reduces manual data entry, empowering teams to make faster, more informed decisions. By bringing AI-powered calling, chat, service reminders, appointment scheduling, and follow-up communication into existing ARC workflows, it helps sales and service teams work with current customer and appointment data in real time, improving continuity across interactions while reducing the need to switch between systems.

"Dealers need technology that fits into the way they already operate," said Sanjay Varnwal, CEO & Co-founder of Spyne. "This integration allows dealerships using Tekion to bring AI-driven customer engagement directly into their day-to-day workflow, helping teams reduce friction, maintain better continuity across sales and service, and deliver more contextual interactions."

"At Tekion, APC delivers a connected ecosystem, allowing partners to integrate with ARC," says Milan Golusin, Director, Partner Program at Tekion. "Spyne's direct integration with ARC enables seamless customer engagement within existing workflows. This integration is another step toward removing friction for dealers and delivering a better customer experience at every touchpoint."

Spyne is an AI-native automotive retail technology company that helps dealerships modernize how they merchandise vehicles, engage leads, and manage customer communication. Its platform combines premium digital merchandising with conversational AI to help dealers create stronger digital storefronts, streamline customer engagement, and drive appointments more efficiently.

Tekion's ARC is the first and fastest AI-native platform, including all functionalities of a DMS, CRM and accompanying tech stack to run a seamless retail business. Through the ARC platform, Tekion APC brings together a growing network of approved partners focused on driving innovation, efficiency, and choice for dealers. The Spyne/Tekion integration within ARC DMS and CRM supports operational efficiency, simplifies processes, and enhances visibility for dealership staff and consumers alike.

SOURCE Spyne