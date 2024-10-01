Spyre Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Sheldon Sloan as Chief Medical Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) (the "Company" or "Spyre"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company utilizing best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches to target improved efficacy and convenience in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD"), today announced the appointment of Sheldon Sloan, M.D., M. Bioethics, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Sloan brings more than 25 years of experience in both large pharmaceutical and small biotech companies with an extensive track record of program leadership in the field of Inflammation and Immunology. This includes more than 15 years in various leadership roles at J&J, followed by Vice President and program lead for estrasimod in ulcerative colitis at Arena Pharmaceuticals ("Arena") and Pfizer, and most recently CMO and program lead for obefazimod in ulcerative colitis at Abivax S.A. ("Abivax").

Dr. Sheldon Sloan

"Sheldon's distinguished career provides numerous examples of the talent, leadership, and determination required to create and deliver innovative new therapies to patients in need," said Cameron Turtle, DPhil, chief executive officer of Spyre. "We have an ambitious roadmap ahead of us as we continue our effort to advance each of our programs into the clinic over the next several months and initiate Phase 2 studies in 2025. We are grateful to have Sheldon on board to scale and lead our medical organization to deliver on these goals."

Dr. Sloan is the former Chief Medical Officer at Abivax where he led the Phase 3 development of obefazimod, responsible for medical strategy, lifecycle strategy, and building medical infrastructure including Clinical Development, Pharmacovigilance, Bioinformatics, Medical Affairs, and Clinical Pharmacology. Prior to Abivax, Dr. Sloan led the development of etrasimod at Arena, and Pfizer, after Arena's acquisition, where he was responsible for planning, execution, and global submission of the ulcerative colitis program. Prior to joining Arena, Dr. Sloan held leadership positions at J&J in Medical Affairs, R&D, and Science Policy. In his last position at J&J, he was Global Medical Affairs Lead for IBD, responsible for the global launch in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis for Stelara. Dr. Sloan holds an M.D. from Rush Medical College, and a Master of Bioethics from the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Sloan currently serves on the Columbia University Masters of Bioethics Advisory Board, the Drexel University Dornsife School of Public Health Dean's Impact, Advancement and Learning Council, and the American Gastroenterological Association Ethics Committee.

"Spyre is pursuing what I believe to be an unrivaled strategy in the field by engineering potentially best-in-class antibodies against the top targets within IBD and advancing them as combination product candidates with the potential to be delivered on an infrequent basis," said Dr. Sloan. "I'm excited to join the team and continue to build its medical organization to advance Spyre's programs into Phase 2 studies in 2025."

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23.

