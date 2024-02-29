Spyre Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Announced corporate name change to Spyre Therapeutics; appointment of Cameron Turtle, DPhil, as Chief Executive Officer; and began trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "SYRE"

SPY001, an anti-α4β7 antibody engineered for infrequent, subcutaneous dosing, demonstrated an updated half-life of 22 days, a greater than three-fold increase relative to vedolizumab in non-human primate pharmacokinetic data recently presented at ECCO; remains on track to begin first-in-human studies in the first half of 2024, with interim proof-of-concept data expected year-end 2024

SPY002, an anti-TL1A antibody designed for enhanced potency to both TL1A monomers and trimers, and extended half-life compared to existing molecules, remains on track to begin first-in-human studies in the second half of 2024

Raised $180 million in private placement equity financing with participation from new and existing investors

$340 million of cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash as of December 31, 2023, with expected runway into the second half of 2026, through multiple clinical readouts

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. ("Spyre" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SYRE), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of investigational antibody therapeutics with the potential to transform the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD"), today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and provided program and corporate updates.

"In 2023, we built the foundation required to advance our mission of creating IBD therapies that provide meaningful improvements in both efficacy and convenience compared to today's standard of care. Beginning with a highly unique portfolio of three promising drug candidates to what we consider the most critical targets in IBD, including α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23, we capitalized the company with nearly $400 million from top-tier investors while also attracting a talented and passionate management team and Board of Directors," said Cameron Turtle, DPhil., Chief Executive Officer. "As we look forward to 2024, our ambitions will come into focus as we enter clinical studies across multiple programs and begin to demonstrate potential best-in-class properties of our investigational medicines. We anticipate initiating Phase 2 evaluation of rational therapeutic combinations in IBD patients in 2025."

Development Pipeline Overview and Update

The Company's approach combines best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision immunology with the goal of maximizing efficacy, safety, and convenience of its IBD treatments under development. IBD is a chronic condition characterized by inflammation within the gastrointestinal tract, including two main disorders: ulcerative colitis ("UC") and Crohn's disease ("CD"). In the United States, it is estimated that approximately 2.4 million individuals are diagnosed with IBD.

The Company has four programs in preclinical development, three of which are targets in IBD validated by third parties. The fourth program is a novel, undisclosed target. The Company is also researching rational combinations of its therapeutic antibody product candidates to target IBD. All three validated targets offer the potential for effective and safe treatment of UC and CD as a monotherapy or in combination, with the potential advantage of infrequent subcutaneous dosing.

SPY001 – a highly potent and selective investigational anti-α4β7 monoclonal antibody engineered with half-life extension technology and formulated for high concentration and subcutaneous, infrequent dosing.

In the third quarter of 2023, the Company selected the SPY001 development candidate, which is currently progressing through IND-enabling studies and is expected to enter first-in-human ("FIH") studies in the first half of 2024.

In February 2024, expanded preclinical data for SPY001 was presented at the 19th Annual Congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO), including head-to-head non-human primate pharmacokinetic data showing an updated half-life of 22 days, a greater than three-fold increase relative to vedolizumab. This data further supports our target human half-life for SPY001 of more than 35 days predicted by allometric scaling.

, expanded preclinical data for SPY001 was presented at the 19th Annual Congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO), including head-to-head non-human primate pharmacokinetic data showing an updated half-life of 22 days, a greater than three-fold increase relative to vedolizumab. This data further supports our target human half-life for SPY001 of more than 35 days predicted by allometric scaling. Interim data from a healthy volunteer study are expected by the end of 2024. The Company expects pharmacokinetic data to demonstrate proof of concept for SPY001 to potentially be dosed subcutaneously in an every-eight-week or every-twelve-week dosing interval.

SPY002 – a highly potent, selective, half-life extended, anti-TL1A investigational monoclonal antibody with potential best-in-class subnanomolar binding affinity for both the monomer and trimer forms of the target. The Company believes TL1A has emerged as one of the most promising targets in IBD and broader immunology indications.

The Company has nominated two lead SPY002 development candidates and exercised its option to exclusively license related intellectual property rights under its agreement with Paragon Therapeutics. The Company's lead candidates bind both TL1A monomers and trimers and have in vitro subnanomolar potency and pharmacokinetic half-lives that potentially exceed all clinical-stage TL1A antibodies.

In February 2024, preclinical data for a lead SPY002 development candidate was presented at the 19th Annual ECCO Congress demonstrating subnanomolar binding affinity and potency, as well as a pharmacokinetic half-life of 24 days in non-human primates, which represents a two to three-fold increase compared to clinical-stage anti-TL1As.

, preclinical data for a lead SPY002 development candidate was presented at the 19th Annual ECCO Congress demonstrating subnanomolar binding affinity and potency, as well as a pharmacokinetic half-life of 24 days in non-human primates, which represents a two to three-fold increase compared to clinical-stage anti-TL1As. The Company expects to begin FIH studies of one or both SPY002 candidates in the second half of 2024 with healthy volunteer interim data expected in the first half of 2025. If successful, one SPY002 candidate would then advance into additional clinical development.

SPY003 – a highly potent and selective investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the p19 subunit of IL-23 engineered with half-life extension technology.

The Company continues preclinical development efforts on a potential best-in-class IL-23 monoclonal antibody. Recent data from the Phase 3 SEQUENCE study of risankizumab versus ustekinumab in Crohn's disease validates the Company's targeting of the p19 subunit as it demonstrated superiority to targeting the p40 subunit common to IL-12 and IL-23.

The Company expects to nominate a development candidate in mid-2024 and move into IND-enabling studies in the second half of 2024.

Recent Corporate Updates

In February 2024, the Company announced the appointment of Mark C. McKenna, former Chairman, President and CEO of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., to its Board of Directors. Mr. McKenna's track record of corporate leadership, product development, and value creation will be instrumental to guide the Company as it advances its potentially best-in-class IBD portfolio.

In December 2023, the Company announced $180 million in gross proceeds from a private placement equity financing with broad participation from both new and existing investors, extending cash runway into the second half of 2026.

In November 2023, the Company announced its name change to Spyre Therapeutics and the appointment of Cameron Turtle as Chief Executive Officer and also a member of the Company's Board of Directors. The Company also announced the appointments of industry veterans Jeffrey Albers and Laurie Stelzer to its Board of Directors.

, the Company announced its name change to Spyre Therapeutics and the appointment of as Chief Executive Officer and also a member of the Company's Board of Directors. The Company also announced the appointments of industry veterans and to its Board of Directors. In November 2023 , the Company held a Special Meeting of Stockholders wherein all four proposals were approved, including the conversion of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock to common stock and an increase to the Company's authorized shares.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Cash Position: As of December 31, 2023, Spyre had available cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash of $339.6 million. Net cash used in operating activities was $31.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. In December 2023, the Company raised $180.0 million in gross proceeds, before deducting $10.9 million in placement agent fees and other offering costs, from a private placement of equity securities.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses totaled $33.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $14.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily related to increases in preclinical development and manufacturing expenses for the Company's IBD pipeline including expenses related to the annual equity grant under our agreement with Paragon, partially offset by a decrease in expenses associated with the Company's legacy rare disease pipeline.

General and Administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses totaled $14.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase in stock compensation expense, as well as legal and other professional service fees related to the Spyre acquisition.

Gain on Sale of In-Process Research & Development Asset: During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recognized an additional $1.8 million gain on the sale of the global rights of pegzilarginase driven by the receipt of a cash reimbursement from Immedica for a previous expenditure.

Other (expense) income: Other (expense) income for the fourth quarter totaled $17.3 million expense primarily driven by an increase in the Company's CVR liability related to the increased likelihood of certain milestone payments related to pegzilarginase reimbursement in European markets, partially offset by interest earned on the Company's cash and marketable securities.

Net Loss: Net loss totaled $63.2 million and $18.8 million for the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, which includes non-cash stock compensation expense of $17.3 million and $1.4 million for the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that aims to create the next-generation of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 188,893

$ 34,863 Marketable securities 150,384

20,848 Development receivables —

375 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,251

6,172 Total current assets 341,528

62,258 Restricted cash 322

1,553 Property and equipment, net —

3,220 Operating lease right-of-use assets —

3,430 Other non-current assets 9

683 TOTAL ASSETS $ 341,859

$ 71,144







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 896

$ 677 CVR liability 1,390

— Operating lease liabilities —

625 Deferred revenue —

517 Accrued and other current liabilities 13,108

12,837 Related party accounts payable and other current liabilities 16,584

— Total current liabilities 31,978

14,656 Non-current CVR liability 41,310

— Non-current operating lease liabilities —

4,004 Deferred revenue, net of current portion —

2,179 Other non-current liabilities —

— TOTAL LIABILITIES 73,288

20,839 Commitments and Contingencies





Series B non-voting convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 150,000 and no

shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively;

150,000 and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December

31, 2022, respectively. 84,555

— STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Series A non-voting convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,086,341 and no

shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively;

437,037 and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively. 184,927

— Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 8,763,659 shares and 10,000,000 authorized as

of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; no shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 and 20,000,000 shares authorized as

of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 36,057,109 shares and

2,614,014 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December

31, 2022, respectively. 10

6 Additional paid-in capital 763,191

475,971 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 302

(48) Accumulated deficit (764,414)

(425,624) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 184,016

50,305 TOTAL LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 341,859

71,144

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue:













Development fee and royalty $ —

$ 168

$ 886

$ 2,329 Total revenue —

168

886

2,329















Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 33,682

14,251

89,504

58,579 General and administrative 14,072

5,079

39,946

28,531 Acquired in-process research and development —

—

130,188

— Gain on sale of in-process research and development asset (1,840)

—

(16,449)

— Total operating expenses 45,914

19,330

243,189

87,110 Loss from operations (45,914)

(19,162)

(242,303)

(84,781)















Other (expense) income:













Interest income 4,126

410

6,147

837 Change in fair value of forward contract liability —

—

(83,530)

— Other expense, net (21,392)

(32)

(19,130)

(7) Total other (expense) income (17,266)

378

(96,513)

830 Loss before income tax expense (63,180)

(18,784)

(338,816)

(83,951) Income tax (expense) benefit —

(38)

26

136 Net loss $ (63,180)

$ (18,822)

$ (338,790)

$ (83,815)















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (4.05)

$ (5.00)

$ (49.12)

$ (24.86) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and

diluted 15,607,898

3,764,608

6,897,065

3,371,231





(1) Includes $27.7 million and $48.5 million in related party expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively and no related party expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

SOURCE Spyre Therapeutics, Inc.