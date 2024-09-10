Spyre Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

News provided by

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc.

Sep 10, 2024, 16:47 ET

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company utilizing best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches to target improved efficacy and convenience in the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease ("IBD"), today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit. Details of the fireside are as follows:

  • Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

A webcast replay will be available on the Spyre investor events website for 90 days following the event.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches. Spyre's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23. For more information, visit Spyre's website at www.spyre.com.

Follow Spyre Therapeutics on social media: @spyretx and LinkedIn

SOURCE Spyre Therapeutics, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Spyre Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Spyre Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. ("Spyre" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company utilizing best-in-class antibody...
Spyre Therapeutics Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Trial of SPY001, its Novel Half-life Extended anti-α4β7 Antibody, for the Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Spyre Therapeutics Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Trial of SPY001, its Novel Half-life Extended anti-α4β7 Antibody, for the Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) (the "Company" or "Spyre"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company utilizing best-in-class antibody...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics