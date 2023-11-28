Spyre Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. ("Spyre") (NASDAQ: SYRE), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics with the potential to transform the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD"), today announced that Cameron Turtle, D.Phil., CEO of Spyre Therapeutics will participate in an upcoming investor conference:

Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference in Miami, Florida – November 30, 2023

The webcast for this conference may be accessed at the "Events & Presentations" page within the Investors section of the Spyre website at ir.spyre.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conference.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that aims to create the next-generation of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for patient selection. Spyre's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23. For more information, visit Spyre's website at www.spyre.com.

