SPYRT Worldwide Announces Expansion of Ukrainian Vodka Brands Across the U.S.

Visionary importer significantly grows U.S. footprint with Ukrainian Freedom, Ukrainian Spirit, and Hetman Elite Vodkas now available in 13 states and Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPYRT Worldwide, the veteran-founded importer dedicated to bringing Ukraine's finest wines and spirits to the U.S., proudly announces a major national expansion of its vodka portfolio. Building on its successful launch in the Washington, D.C. metro area, SPYRT's award-winning vodka brands—Ukrainian Freedom, Ukrainian Spirit, and Hetman Elite—are now being distributed across eight new U.S. states, in addition to existing availability in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

SPYRT vodkas are now available in California, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Virginia. This marks a significant step in SPYRT's mission to introduce American consumers to premium spirits rooted in Ukraine's deep cultural heritage and world-class craftsmanship.

"We're thrilled to bring these exceptional Ukrainian vodkas to a much broader audience," said Sam Lerman, Founder and CEO of SPYRT Worldwide. "Our expansion into these key markets is not only a business milestone, but also a powerful way to spotlight Ukraine's resilience and excellence on the world stage. Consumers have responded enthusiastically to both the quality of our products and the purpose behind them."

SPYRT Worldwide has formed key partnerships with top independent distributors across the country, including:

Pacific Edge (AZ, CA, CO, NV, WA)

(AZ, CA, CO, NV, WA) Kramer Beverage (NJ)

(NJ) Well Crafted Wine & Beverage Co. (DC, MD, VA)

(DC, MD, VA) Burke Distributing (MA & RI)

"At Burke Distributing of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, we represent a carefully curated portfolio of wines and spirits. In today's hyper-competitive market, consumers are seeking brands that deliver both exceptional quality and authentic stories, not ones created in marketing departments. SPYRT Worldwide has been an outstanding partner in supplying products that meet our high standards, while also bringing the resources and expertise needed to successfully build their brands in our markets," said David R Catania, Marketing Manager of Burke Distributing Corp.

The expanded vodka lineup includes:

Hetman Vodka, nestled in the historic vodka-producing area of Lviv, where the art of distilling has thrived since 1782, embodies tradition, craftsmanship, and the spirit of Ukraine. Named the "First Elite Vodka of Ukraine," Hetman carries a prestigious status that demonstrates an unwavering commitment to quality and excellence. WSWA awarded Hetman Vodka with 98 points, Double Gold and Best of Show Vodka in 2025.

Ukrainian Spirit Vodka originates from the ancient town of Lutsk. The distillery was founded in 1838 by decree of the Volyn Region Governor-General. After it was nationalized in 1939, Ukrainian Spirit became independent once again in 1992, and is now introducing its vodka to the world. All of its vodkas are made with the finest grains grown in Ukraine's fertile soil combined with mineral water from the Volyn forest. WSWA awarded Ukrainian Spirit Vodka 95 Points and Double Gold in 2025.

Ukrainian Freedom Vodka is a tribute to Ukrainian independence, crafted according to an original recipe with premium grain and pristine water, embodying strength and purity.

SPYRT Worldwide is veteran founded and owned, dedicated to promoting Ukraine's rich cultural heritage through the country's top wines and spirits, founded in 2022. The company's vision and mission, in addition to forging these connections between the two countries, also focuses on empowering the people of Ukraine. Each bottle sold helps further SPYRT's mission to support humanitarian and demining efforts in Ukraine.

For more information on SPYRT Worldwide, please visit www.SpyrtWorldwide.com and follow on Facebook at @spyrtofukraine , on Instagram at @SpyrtWorldwide , on X at @spyrtworldwide and on LinkedIn at spyrtworldwide .

About SPYRT Worldwide

SPYRT Worldwide is committed to dedicating a significant portion of its profits to humanitarian and military causes, actively supporting the liberation and safety of the Ukrainian people, reinforcing SPYRT Worldwide's unwavering commitment to the enduring strength and revitalization of the Ukrainian nation.

