Spyse launches a new external threat intelligence solution to prevent cybersecurity risks

Spyse team developed its own cybersecurity approach that allows getting an immediate vulnerability assessment of a website or company without deploying any additional software, hardware, or application on the servers. It's possible by continually crawling and indexing the entire internet, which includes more than 3.97 billion hosts. After the indexing process, all information is analyzed and interlinked by utilizing unique data science methods in order to enrich the vulnerability assessment report with extra technical and business data.

Spyse team believes that simplifying analysis will help to transform the internet into a safer place.

Even though there is an abundance of cyber professionals, it's tough to keep the infrastructure safe. The bigger the company, the bigger the attack surface and possible attack vectors it has.

Most of the vulnerabilities occur due to human lack of attention towards basic security measures: using outdated technologies & software patches, forgotten open ports, and other completely unnecessary mistakes which make hackers' lives a lot easier.

By storing the whole crawled and analyzed internet, Spyse opens a wide range of proactive protection opportunities against most attackers' methods. For example:

Track company assets, map its digital perimeter to know how it's presented on the internet and determine possible attack vectors.

Third-parties assessment. Determine vendors' vulnerability level by analyzing their digital perimeter: technologies, services (e.g., CRM, ERP), and other infrastructure parts that might be used as a key to harm the targeted company.

Conduct a profound competitive analysis determining rivals' size, processes, nearest updates, and control the structural reorganization speculation (in case a competitor works on monopolizing a market)

Spyse also works as a data providing service with the ability to work with raw data sets. It gives an opportunity to work with the big data efficiently by clustering the internet on simple groups by the level of vulnerability, location, technologies used, niche and industry, as well as determining how a specific entity is represented online and who it is associated with.

The scanning is performed on a constant basis. At the moment of writing, Spyse database stores:

IPv4 addresses - 3,978,178,027 records

Domains - 1,629,064,662 records

Domains DNS records - 1,076,997,877 records

SSL / TLS Certificates - 35,645,452 records

Autonomous Systems Numbers - 68,995 records

Found Vulnerabilities - 147,363 records

Spyse has tremendous search, analysis, data providing capabilities on board for the one primary purpose - fully automate and make the cyber infrastructure analysis accessible for everyone applying understandable & straightforward metrics.

