SQ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Block Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 3, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ).

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Block securities during the period November 4, 2021 and April 4, 2022, including all former shareholders of Afterpay securities who acquired unregistered Block, Inc. Class A common stock (and/or corresponding SQ CHESS Depository Interests) in direct exchange for Afterpay shares pursuant to Block's January 31, 2022 acquisition and stock-for-stock merger with Afterpay.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 3, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Block, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants did not satisfy the mandatory conditions necessary to exempt them from registration under §3(a)(10) and permit the issuance and sale of unregistered Block Shares; (2) in violation of §§5(a) and (c) of the Securities Act, no registration statement has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or been in effect with respect to these Block Shares issued, solicited, and sold by means of Block's January 31, 2022 acquisition and stock-for-stock merger with Afterpay (the "Merger" or "Acquisition"); (3) in order to push the Acquisition through, defendants failed to comply with §3(a)(10)'s mandatory preconditions in several respects; and (4) defendants' grossly negligent failures deprived the Supreme Court of New South Wales ("NSW Court") of critical information necessary for any genuine appraisal of the Merger's supposed "fairness," and furthermore deprived plaintiff and other Afterpay shareholders of their statutory right to appear and present to the NSW Court the host of serious concerns and material (yet undisclosed) information ahead of the Merger.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

