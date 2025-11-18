SQA Group's David Pacific Honored with Tech10 Award

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SQA Group, a leading niche tech services firm, announced that David Pacific, VP of Data & Advanced Analytics Solutions, is the recipient of the Tech10 Award for Technology Excellence. The annual distinction honors the top and most innovative practitioners in the tech industry nominated by their peers. Honorees were commemorated at a ceremony on November 12.

With 20+ years as a hands-on practitioner, visionary, and mentor, Pacific came to SQA Group in 2024 to scale the firm's Data & AI practice — from growing its client portfolio and partnership ecosystem to catalyzing the firm's mission to help companies leverage data to fuel transformation.

Pacific crystalized the technical vision around these two core pillars: Data Modernization and Data Humanization, recognizing that far too often, companies skip over humanization in favor of modernization. In particular, Pacific has grown the impact of SQA Group's award-winning Metrics Finder offering — proprietary framework that helps organizations look beyond traditional metrics and measure what's long felt immeasurable from SQA Group's Innovation Pipeline Conversion to Core Values Actualization to Flight Risk predictor metrics.

"Dave is an incredible data champion and innovation enthusiast who inspires leaders by the 'art of the possible' when it comes to data," said Rob Lanza, CEO, SQA Group. "Whether he's bridging the worlds of the business and tech, helping companies navigate large-scale data estate upgrades, or finding time to invest in the next generation of tech practitioners, Dave leads with passion, humility, and an unwavering commitment to spark positive change."

Pacific first began his career in the data trenches before evolving into leadership roles where he has helped organizations design and scale their data strategies. Throughout his career, he has led complex data transformations across multiple sectors, including banking, financial services, healthcare, higher education, and nonprofit.

Most recently, Pacific was a lead speaker at the annual SIM Boston Technology Leadership Summit at Gillette Stadium, bringing together hundreds of tech practitioners. His breakout session, "Marked as Safe: Build Your Micro-Win Engine to Safeguard Your Leadership," led practitioners through an immersive workshop to build a framework to be marked "safe" by design, not by memo.

"This recognition is really about the people around me — our clients, my colleagues, and a community that cares about using data to do good work," said Pacific. "Among my passions is 'data humanization,' which is about making analytics accessible, trustworthy, and useful so leaders stop drowning in dashboards and start making clearer choices. This award serves as a powerful motivator to keep advancing this work — to continue to inspire leaders by what's possible, to continually innovate our data services so the everyday leader can reach their hero moment, and to help companies expedite their path to clarity. If this Tech10 spotlight helps more leaders see that data can be human, accessible, and genuinely useful, then it's doing exactly what I hope our work does every day."

About SQA Group

SQA Group is a niche services firm helping companies achieve competitive advantage by fully embracing the power of data solutions, digital innovation, and software engineering. The firm's solutions are designed to ensure the future growth, sustainability, and operational efficiency of the companies it serves. For nearly three decades, SQA Group has partnered with industry-leading organizations to navigate paradigm shifts and drive meaningful change, focusing on both technological and human aspects.

To learn more about SQA Group, visit www.sqagroup.com. You can follow SQA Group on LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SQA Group