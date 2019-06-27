SQA to Hold Customer Appreciation Day and Quality Conference on July 11th

AKRON, Ohio, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithers Quality Assessments (SQA), a Smithers Group company, specializing in certification to quality, safety and environmental management systems, announced today that the company will hold its Customer Appreciation Day and Quality Conference on July 11th, 2019 at the John S. Knight Center in Akron, Ohio. This year's event will mark the 7th consecutive year that SQA has hosted this conference, which focuses on recognized business and quality management leaders coming together to network with other professionals in their fields.

Smithers Quality Assessments

"Smithers Quality Assessments remains committed to the annual Client Day event which allows us to interface with our clients directly while providing them with valuable technical, industry updates for their various certification programs. This year's agenda includes a range of diversified topics in Automotive, Aerospace, Quality, Occupational Health & Safety certification programs as well as even kicks off with a preview into the Information Security world under the requirements of ISO 27001. SQA looks forward to this event every year as we continue to serve our clients through customer service excellence," said Aaron Troschinetz, General Manager, SQA.

The event will kick-off with a keynote address titled "Information Security Standards" by Alex Hamerstone, Practice Lead for Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance at TrustedSec. Alex has advised and performed security assessments for companies ranging from small businesses to Fortune 100 corporations. Alex is also a constant presence on the national media, with many appearances on Fox News, CNN, CBS News, MSNBC, Al Jazeera, Morning Dose, Cheddar, and Huffington Post TV.

Other interactive sessions throughout the day, will include:

AS9100 Certification – Customer Expectations & AS9104-001 ICOP Requirements – Future Changes presented by Tim Lee, Manager, Supplier Quality – Boeing Commercial Airplanes

The Future of the Automotive Quality Management System Standard, Known as IATF 16949 presented by James Bruin, IAOB

ISO 9001:2015: Tying Management Review to Risk-Based Thinking presented by Dale Isaacs, US TAG 176 Member

Key Elements in Developing and Implementing an ISO 45001 System presented by Elbert Sorrell, ISO TAG 183 Member

IAF MD-1: Making Sense of New Multi-Site Requirements presented by Aaron Troschinetz, SQA General Manager – North America

About Smithers Quality Assessments

Smithers Quality Assessments is an Akron, OH-based accredited quality and environmental management systems certification body, founded in 1993, serving small and large industrial, commercial, government and services businesses around the world.

To learn more, please visit www.smithersregistrar.com.

Media Contact

Brian Glymph

330-762-7441 ext 1410

217186@email4pr.com

SOURCE Smithers Quality Assessments

Related Links

https://smithersregistrar.com

