SQAD Integrates Comscore Television Currency into MediaCosts

RESTON, Va., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, in partnership with SQAD LLC., today announced an expansion of the MediaCosts platform to integrate Comscore's national and local measurement information into SQAD's ad cost research data.

This enhancement will give SQAD MediaCosts subscribers additional insight into local and national ad costs, supplementing the research, planning, budgeting, and benchmarking for agencies and brands advertising in the United States. In addition, the Comscore currency information, displayed within the MediaCosts application, gives subscribers unprecedented visibility into actual market ad cost performance for their transactional planning.

"Having more audience granularity and perspective into the advertising cost landscape – beyond the limitations of a single audience data source – is a welcomed addition to the market," said Pam LeJeune, Vice President, The Moran Group. "We rely on Comscore audience data to provide a detailed view of a market's audience structure and being able to see that detail reflected in the SQAD cost reports is a big win for us."

SQAD data engineers have already started integrating the Comscore data into the MediaCosts: Local database. As of today, subscribers can request ad cost data reports by market, daypart, and demo – with CPM and CPP rates calculated against the Comscore audience data. As the integration between SQAD and Comscore advances, MediaCosts users will be able to develop rich, customized reports by way of the application's native report-builder.

"The industry looks to Comscore for holistic planning, transacting and evaluating capabilities, and our new integration with SQAD represents a major step forward for enhancing the planning needs of the entire industry," said Nancy Beall, Executive Vice President, Commercial, Comscore. "We're excited to give agencies a richer set of resources to help them deliver for their clients."

SQAD MediaCosts: Local, enhanced with Comscore data, is available via subscription.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

About SQAD

SQAD LLC. has been an industry leader for more than four decades, processing more than $1 trillion in actual U.S. transaction ad costs from advertising housekeeping systems for its MediaCosts benchmarking platform. SQAD also provides audience analytics research tools through SQAD MediaLogic and offers advertisers and agencies the mission-critical media planning software, MediaTools – a robust and flexible end-to-end media planning solution. Learn more at www.sqad.com.

