SQAIRZ announces its designation as the Official Exclusive Shoe of National Championship Sports (NCS).

WINDHAM, N.H., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SQAIRZ, the performance footwear company changing the game in baseball and softball, is proud to announce its designation as the Official Exclusive Shoe of National Championship Sports (NCS).

This partnership unites two organizations dedicated to advancing the future of the game: SQAIRZ, the first-ever biomechanically corrective baseball and softball shoe, and NCS, one of the nation's premier event organizers with a footprint across youth baseball, fastpitch, and football.

By aligning with NCS, SQAIRZ strengthens its mission to bring data-driven performance footwear to players at every level of the game. For NCS, the relationship delivers unprecedented access to cutting-edge footwear technology proven to increase exit velocity, pitching velocity, and running speed—while also reducing injury risk. Together, the partnership is set to raise the standard of performance and safety for youth and amateur athletes across the country.

"Our mission has always been to bring science-backed footwear to athletes who want every possible edge on the field," said Bob Winskowicz, Founder & CEO of SQAIRZ. "NCS represents the highest standard of youth competition, and by becoming their Official Exclusive Shoe, we're ensuring that players, parents, and coaches have access to equipment that can truly make a measurable difference."

"Partnering with SQAIRZ is a huge win for our athletes and families," said Rick Melendrez Sr., member of the NCS ownership group. "We've built NCS around creating unforgettable championship experiences, and this partnership brings innovation that helps athletes play their best while staying healthier on the field."

Why This Matters

For NCS athletes and families: Exclusive access to SQAIRZ footwear designed with patented technology to enhance balance, power, and stability.

About National Championship Sports (NCS)

National Championship Sports is a premier provider of youth sporting events across the United States, with divisions in slowpitch, fastpitch, and baseball. NCS is built on delivering top-tier tournament and championship experiences for over 700,000 players, parents, and coaches, while maintaining the highest standards of competition and sportsmanship. Through its national platform, NCS provides opportunities for athletes of all ages to compete, grow, and develop a lifelong love of the game. Learn more at playncs.com.

About SQAIRZ

SQAIRZ is a performance footwear company engineering sport-specific shoes for superior balance, stability, and ground connection. Backed by data and trusted by professionals, SQAIRZ baseball and softball shoes are proven to increase exit velocity, pitching velocity, and sprint speed while reducing the risk of injury. Already named Official On-Field Footwear Partner of Minor League Players, Officially Licensed Footwear Partner of MLB Players, Inc., Official Footwear Partner of Perfect Game, and The Official Shoe of Diamond Allegiance, SQAIRZ now adds NCS to its growing list of groundbreaking partnerships across the sport.

