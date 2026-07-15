SQAIRZ Named Official Shoe Partner of the KC Diamonds and Florida Vibe, Equipping Elite Fastpitch Athletes with Performance-Enhancing Footwear

New Partnerships Expand SQAIRZ Footprint in Fastpitch Sports

WINDHAM, N.H., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SQAIRZ, the performance footwear brand redefining balance, stability and ground-force production in sports, today announced partnerships with the KC Diamonds and the Florida Vibe, both members of the Professional Softball League. The agreements bring the benefits of SQAIRZ' patented, biomechanics-driven footwear to both elite fastpitch teams, helping players generate more power, move more efficiently, and operate at peak levels throughout their demanding 30- to 40-game seasons.

The new partnerships mark the latest expansions of SQAIRZ' footprint in the fastpitch space. SQAIRZ is also the Official Shoe Partner of The Alliance Fastpitch, one of the largest fastpitch organizations in the U.S., and works with elite players to promote the brand in top-level fastpitch competition.

Engineered to Perform

Since launching in 2020, SQAIRZ also has forged partnerships with multiple professional golf, baseball and pickleball organizations and athletes seeking the improved performance enabled by the company's unique footwear designs. Features including a patented roomier toe box for improved balance, SmartTraction™ outsole for maximum grip, and reinforced durability to withstand intense play make it possible for athletes to:

Generate more power with greater ground connection

Improve reaction time and agility on defense

Refine footwork for faster acceleration

"Our shoes look different for a reason: they're engineered to help athletes optimize their performance by improving the way their bodies interact with the ground," said Bob Winskowicz, Founder and CEO of SQAIRZ. "These new agreements underscore growing recognition that our footwear can deliver a competitive edge by doing something that no other sports shoe does: understanding that performance actually starts where you stand."

Fueling Fastpitch Success

The KC Diamonds, Kansas City's first professional women's fastpitch softball team, debuted this summer and selected SQAIRZ as its Official Shoe Partner. The Florida Vibe, based in Bradenton, Florida, began competition in 2022 as an independent team and has designated SQAIRZ as its Official Footwear Partner.

Both belong to the Professional Softball League, which was founded in 2025 to expand professional opportunities in women's softball for elite former college players, including many coming from top NCAA Division I programs.

"Providing our athletes with high-quality cleats and turf shoes is critical to performance, comfort and injury prevention, said Jeremy McDowell, President, KC Diamonds. "SQAIRZ shares our commitment to excellence, and we're proud to have them supporting our players throughout our inaugural season."

"Partnering with SQAIRZ allows us to give our athletes a true performance advantage from the ground up," said Ryan Moore, President, Florida Vibe. "Fastpitch is about fractions of a second, and SQAIRZ footwear provides the stability, comfort and energy transfer our players need to compete at the highest level."

About SQAIRZ

SQAIRZ creates performance footwear designed to help athletes move with more balance, stability, power and confidence through improved ground connection and force transfer. Backed by independent testing and patented technology, including its geometrically engineered toe box and stability-focused platform, SQAIRZ footwear has been recognized by leading publications including Sports Illustrated, Golf Digest and Pickleheads; earned multiple industry awards; and supported athletes across golf, baseball, softball and pickleball. Through science-led design and continuous innovation, SQAIRZ continues to redefine how performance footwear supports athletes at every level. For more information, visit SQAIRZ.com.

Patrick Bernardi

SQAIRZ Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE SQAIRZ