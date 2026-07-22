SQAIRZ Builds Momentum in Professional Softball with Rachel Garcia Re-Signing and New Morgan Zerkle Partnership

Elite Athletes Expand Growing Movement to Rethink Performance from the Ground Up

WINDHAM, N.H., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SQAIRZ, the performance footwear company redefining how athletes generate power through improved balance, stability and ground-force production, today announced the renewal of its partnership with professional softball star Rachel Garcia and a new partnership with fellow Team USA standout Morgan Zerkle. The agreements underscore a growing recognition among elite athletes that footwear can play a critical role in maximizing athletic potential because every swing, pitch and step begins with the ground.

Unlike conventional athletic shoes, SQAIRZ footwear is engineered with a patented roomier toe box, SmartTraction™ outsole and stability-focused platform that help athletes maximize force transfer while also improving control, comfort and confidence throughout every game.

These performance benefits have been validated in multiple studies and are rapidly earning recognition among athletes and organizations spanning softball, baseball, golf and pickleball. SQAIRZ offers shoes specifically engineered for each sport.

"The best athletes in softball spend countless hours refining their swing, improving their mechanics and building strength, yet footwear has historically received far less attention," said Bob Winskowicz, Founder and CEO of SQAIRZ. "Morgan and Rachel understand how the benefits of properly engineered shoe can affect their game. We always say that performance starts where you stand, and they have seen the proof of that firsthand."

At the Top of Their Game

Garcia, one of the most decorated two-way players in softball history, is a right-handed pitcher and right-handed hitter for the Volts in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. She also competes for Bravas de León in the Mexican Softball League, serves on the Board of Trustees for the Women's Sports Foundation, and remains active with Team USA, with whom she won an Olympic softball medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The renewed partnership reflects how SQAIRZ's ground-force technology supports both Garcia's explosive pitching mechanics and her power at the plate.

"SQAIRZ turfs and cleats have completely changed the way I feel on the field," Garcia said. "As a pitcher, everything starts with a strong foundation, and since wearing Sqairz, I've felt a noticeable difference in my stability, balance and power from the ground up. Comfort is also a huge part of my game, and when my feet feel right, I'm able to compete at my best. The combination of comfort, support and stability is why I recommend SQAIRZ to any player looking to perform at their highest level."

Zerkle joins SQAIRZ as one of softball's premier outfielders. Currently playing for the Chicago Bandits in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League while also serving as Head Softball Coach at Marshall University, Zerkle bats left-handed and throws right-handed. She helped Team USA win the 2022 Pan American Championship gold medal and became the first player in Athletes Unlimited softball history to reach 10,000 career leaderboard points.

"As someone who relies on speed to change the game, I trust SQAIRZ to give me a solid foundation for explosive starts, aggressive turns and confident base running," Zerkle said.

Building Traction across the Sports Ecosystem

The Garcia and Zerkle partnerships build on the rapidly expanding roster of elite athletes and professional, amateur and youth sports organizations that are embracing SQAIRZ' approach to performance footwear, including new relationships with the KC Diamonds and Florida Vibe professional softball teams announced earlier this month.

Beyond softball, SQAIRZ has official footwear partnerships with MLB Players, Inc., Minor League Baseball players, Perfect Game, Diamond Allegiance, 5 Star National, the High School Baseball National Championship Series, and multiple pickleball and golf associations, as well as fans among some of these sports' top competitors.

That includes golfers Sepp Straka and Kristoffer Reitan, both of whom won PGA Tours wearing SQAIRZ shoes; MLB player Tristan Peters, who has worn SQAIRZ' performance footwear through his rise to the Major Leagues and this month to the 2026 American All-Star team; professional pickleball champion Zane Navratil, who collaborated with SQAIRZ on the development of its XRZ pickleball shoe; and others as well as Garcia and Zerkle.

These relationships demonstrate rising recognition that SQAIRZ footwear is a critical piece of performance equipment, helping give athletes a competitive edge when the game is on the line.

About SQAIRZ

SQAIRZ creates performance footwear designed to help athletes move with more balance, stability, power and confidence through improved ground connection and force transfer. Backed by independent testing and patented technology, including its geometrically engineered toe box and stability-focused platform, SQAIRZ footwear has been recognized by leading publications including Sports Illustrated, Golf Digest and Pickleheads; earned multiple industry awards; and supports athletes across golf, baseball, softball and pickleball. Through science-led design and continuous innovation, SQAIRZ continues to redefine how performance footwear supports athletes at every level. For more information, visit https://sqairz.com/

SOURCE SQAIRZ