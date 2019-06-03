SQI Diagnostics Announces Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQI Diagnostics" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SQD;OTCQB: SQIDF), a life sciences company that develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced microarray diagnostics, today announced that effective May 21, 2019, they have granted 3,199,728 stock options as part of a Company-wide long-term incentive plan. The goal of the grant is to align the interest of all employees with those of shareholders. 1,835,850 options have been granted to four officers, one of whom is also a director. Independent directors did not receive options in this grant.

The options were granted at an exercise price of $0.15. Pursuant to the previously approved stock option plan, the options have a term of 5 years and vest over an 18 to 36 month period. Following the grant of these options there will be 11,828,276 options outstanding. There are currently 184,182,242 common shares outstanding.

For more information, please contact:

Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Morris

416.674.9500 ext. 229

amorris@sqidiagnostics.com

Vice President of Finance

Patricia Lie

416.674.9500 ext. 277

plie@sqidiagnostics.com

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics is a life sciences and diagnostics company that develops clinical grade multiplexed microarray and molecular assays run on its automated instrumentation for the pharmaceutical research, animal health, and clinical diagnostics markets. SQI develops custom research and diagnostic assays that are multiplexed; meaning the simplification, consolidation and automation of many individual tests into one. This increases sample throughput, reduces time, cost and chance for human error, and provides excellent data quality. For more information, please visit sqidiagnostics.com.

