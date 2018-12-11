SQI Diagnostics' Partner Launches Two New Direct-to-Consumer Tests

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. (TSX-V: SQD; OTCQB: SQIDF), a life sciences and diagnostics company that develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced microarray diagnostics ("SQI" or the "Company"), today announces two new product launches within the imaware™ family of at-home tests by its partner, Microdrop. The new tests, which are now available for purchase, measure markers for rheumatoid arthritis and a test to monitor already-diagnosed celiac disease patients, a complement to the previously announced celiac screening test.

Rheumatoid arthritis afflicts 1% of the world's population, with millions of people newly diagnosed each year in North America alone. The new RA test from SQI Diagnostics sold by Microdrop's imaware™ platform gives patients information they can use to talk to their doctor about diagnosis and treatment of a disease in which early identification and treatment is most effective.

As a follow-up to the imaware™ celiac screening test introduced last month, Microdrop has launched a celiac disease monitoring service, which allows someone to purchase a subscription to be continuously monitored, all at-home, to determine if their diet and treatment is effective and sustaining. These tests will be run using SQI's proprietary test kits and automated analysis systems.

"Being the technological cornerstone of Microdrop's imaware™ product portfolio is exciting for SQI," said Andrew Morris, CEO of SQI Diagnostics. "These two new services from Microdrop utilizing SQI technology are a testament to the success and unique ability for SQI to meet the needs of its partners and their customers in the lab testing market."

Run on SQI's automated systems, the imaware™ at-home testing product portfolio, for which SQI is the exclusive provider, addresses a current unmet need in the market today. The effectiveness of the imaware™ tests have been validated by top opinion leaders and celiac and autoimmune medical doctors.

With more direct-to-consumer tests from imaware™ and SQI coming in 2019 and beyond, the goal of giving patients the opportunity to be more well-informed about their health becomes more of a reality. All three current at-home tests are now shipping to consumers, and can be purchased online at imaware.health .

About imaware™

imaware™ is a digital platform that allows patients to order an at-home testing kit online, and mail back their sample for lab processing. The tests are processed by a CLIA certified laboratory and results are available to patients within 72 hours. The accurate online results empower patients to take control of their health and share these results with their doctor. For more information, please visit imaware.health

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics is a life sciences and diagnostics company that develops clinical grade multiplexed microarray and molecular assays run on its automated instrumentation for the pharmaceutical research, animal health, and clinical diagnostics markets. SQI develops custom research and diagnostic assays that are multiplexed; meaning the simplification, consolidation and automation of many individual tests into one. This increases sample throughput, reduces time, cost and chance for human error, and provides excellent data quality. For more information, please visit sqidiagnostics.com.

