SQI Diagnostics to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQI Diagnostics" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SQD;OTCQB: SQIDF), today announced that it plans to release its financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. EDT Wednesday, August 28, 2019. President and CEO, Andrew Morris, along with Company management, will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EDT to review financial results and discuss business developments for the period.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday August 28, 2019 Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT Live Call: 416 764 8609 (local) 1-888-390-0605 (Canada and the United States) Conference ID: 36385550 Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2073314/0A36EF745A92FEB8ADA0FF6CA750203B

An archived copy of the conference call will be available for 90 days on the Company website at www.sqidiagnostics.com/about/investors and also at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2073314/0A36EF745A92FEB8ADA0FF6CA750203B

Detailed financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) will also be made available on the Company website at www.sqidiagnostics.com and at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Morris

416.674.9500 ext. 229

amorris@sqidiagnostics.com

Vice President of Finance

Patricia Lie

416.674.9500 ext. 277

plie@sqidiagnostics.com

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics is a life sciences and diagnostics company that develops clinical grade multiplexed microarray and molecular assays run on its automated instrumentation for the pharmaceutical research, animal health, and clinical diagnostics markets. SQI develops custom research and diagnostic assays that are multiplexed; meaning the simplification, consolidation and automation of many individual tests into one. This increases sample throughput, reduces time, cost and chance for human error, and provides excellent data quality. For more information, please visit sqidiagnostics.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain words and statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's ongoing filings with the securities regulatory authorities, available to the public at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

