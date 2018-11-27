SQM Frontier Management Selects BNY Mellon to Provide Custody Services

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon has been chosen by SQM Frontier Management (SQM) to be its sole provider of prime custody and FX services. BNY Mellon’s Prime Custody service is built on a dedicated client service model that meets the unique demands of the alternative investment industry. Additionally, BNY Mellon’s innovative technology emerged as the best choice to provide real-time access to information, customizable reporting and client defined dashboards to support SQM’s specific needs.

SQM, an SEC registered investment adviser focused on emerging markets, specifically frontier Africa and the Middle East, selected BNY Mellon following a competitive tendering process. The Arlington, VA firm manages over $670m on behalf of clients including university endowments, charitable foundations and pension funds.

Donald Savage, Partner and Chief Operating Officer at SQM Frontier Management, said:

“Throughout the entire selection process, BNY Mellon demonstrated a strong expertise in emerging markets custody and FX services, coupled with an unwavering commitment to client service. Their well-established track record delivering a dedicated, high-touch, service was a major factor in our decision to select them as our custodian.”

Scott Kern, Global Head of Prime Custody Services at BNY Mellon, said:

"We are delighted to have been selected by SQM, which has been a leading alternative manager in both frontier and emerging markets for over 15 years. Our selection is a recognition of our ongoing commitment to our clients, our prime custody offering and a continued focus on technology innovation."

SQM Frontier Management

Founded in 2010, SQM Frontier Management LP (SQM) is a SEC Registered Investment Adviser focused on Frontier Africa and the Middle East. Collectively, SQM's team has more than 65 years of investment experience in the region. SQM's clients are primarily institutions including university endowments, charitable foundations and pension funds. SQM's role is to rationally and methodically invest their capital into listed companies in two of the most interesting, fast growing and traditionally misunderstood regions of the world. Additional information is available at www.sqmfrontier.com

BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of September 30, 2018, BNY Mellon had $34.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

