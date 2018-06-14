SQN Capital Management Prepared to Revitalize Suniva

Suniva lead the extraordinary effort to stand up to the destructive foreign practices that led to more than 30 domestic solar companies being driven out of business. The United States government, following a unanimous, bi-partisan finding by the U.S. International Trade Commission, put measures in-place in February designed to revive and protect domestic solar panel and module manufacturing. SQN is on the verge of determining which partner will provide the best path to revitalizing the company and meeting the overwhelming demand for Suniva's high-quality, high-efficiency products.

Jeremiah Silkowski, CEO of SQN Capital Management, commented: "It has been a long year but a fight worth fighting. We are pleased now to have multiple attractive options as we look toward Suniva's future."

