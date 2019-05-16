SQream and ITMPS Announce Strategic Partnership for the Korean Market

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream and ITMPS announced today a strategic partnership to expand the availability of SQream DB in the Korean market. SQream DB is the software-defined GPU-accelerated data warehouse designed for rapidly analyzing massive data stores at a fraction of the cost.

ITMPS is a well-established system integrator and business intelligence consultancy in the Korean market for over 15 years. They are also a leading reseller of BI software. SQream and ITMPS collaborated to execute the recently announced agreement between SQream and LG U+, the South Korean cellular carrier owned by LG.

"Our strategic partnership with such an experienced integrator as ITMPS enables us to jointly engage customers in Korea to assist them in gaining previously unobtainable insights from their massive data stores," said Ami Gal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at SQream. "SQream and ITMPS share a vision to enable enterprises to maximize the value they can gain from their large data stores. Together we can unlock opportunities for innovation, providing our customers with ultra-fast analytics capabilities."

"Working with SQream and their state-of-the-art GPU data warehouse SQream DB, we are able to bring our existing customers and prospects the full value chain of best of breed analytics solutions for the Korean market," said Mr. Yedon Shin, CEO of ITMPS. "Together we will work to provide value to existing and new customers in the areas of telecom, retail, manufacturing, finance and others, who are challenged in leveraging their exponentially growing data stores."

ITMPS' existing customers include Samsung, Hyundai, Thales, SK Telekom, LG U+, KTDS and other major Korean enterprises.

About SQream Technologies

SQream develops and markets SQream DB, a software-defined GPU data warehouse designed to enable unparalleled business intelligence from massive data stores. Global enterprises use SQream DB to analyze more data than ever before, while achieving improved performance, reduced footprint, significant cost savings and the ability to scale the amount of data they analyze to hundreds of terabytes and more. SQream DB is available both on premise and in the cloud. To learn more, visit sqream.com or follow us on twitter @sqreamtech .

About ITMPS

For the last 15 years, ITMPS has been a leading system integrator and business intelligence consultancy serving the Korean market. The company develops and implements enterprise applications systems for data warehousing, big data analytics, data integration, business intelligence, and data mining. With tailored and dedicated customer service, ITMPS enables enterprises to realize the full value of their big data. To learn more, visit www.itmps.biz.



