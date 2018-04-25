SQream and Thailand's Largest Mobile Operator AIS Collaborate to Improve Customer Service and Network Operations

To learn more about SQream DB, download the SQream DB whitepaper.

AIS, Thailand's largest mobile operator with more than 40 million subscribers nationally, approached SQream with some familiar problems in the Big Data age: how to translate billions of records of disparate data for better network management and to use that data to improve their competitive advantage.

Joining and Querying Hundreds of Millions of Records in Seconds

AIS implemented a Smart Benchmarking Dashboard which allows executive management to easily analyze and troubleshoot AIS network quality in multiple locations in just a few clicks. The analysis can include as many as nearly a billion data records from varied data sources integrated into a single view on the fly, taking only seconds with SQream DB using only a single server equipped with a single NVIDIA Tesla GPU.

Reducing Competitive Queries From Up to One Hour to Less than 50 Seconds

In addition, the system enables AIS to drill down for much deeper data analysis. For example, a complex query of Speed Test Data from different locations comprising hundreds of millions of raw data records took less than 50 seconds with SQream as compared to several minutes previously or up to an hour in some cases.

"As Thailand's leading communications company, we appreciate that each customer is unique," said Suppachai Panichayunon, Head of Solution Design and Architect, AIS. "With our network service covering 77 provinces nationwide, our data is constantly growing. SQream helps us to keep pace with rapidly increasing data usage and translate that data into real benefits for our customers, whether in helping to manage the quality of our networks or enabling us to keep ahead of our competition."

"AIS is a forward-thinking company that recognizes the importance and benefit of continually analyzing their exponentially growing data stores," said Ilan Ackerman, VP of Sales for SQream. "We are very proud to be able to help AIS to achieve actionable insights on extremely large data sets, especially with complex, multi-table joint queries."

SQream's Strategic Push into Asia

The announcement follows SQream's strategic push into Asia with recent collaborations with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) and ACL Mobile, India's leader in enterprise messaging services.

About AIS

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS) is the established leader in Thailand's Digital Life Service Provider market with more than 40 million subscribers nationally throughout Thailand. The company is a leading provider of fixed broadband, and voice and data communications services for residential and business customers throughout Thailand. Visit our website at www.ais.co.th.

About SQream Technologies

SQream Technologies develops and markets SQream DB, a GPU database designed to enable unparalleled business intelligence from massive data stores. Global enterprises use SQream DB to analyze more data than ever before, while achieving improved performance, reduced footprint, significant cost savings and the ability to scale the amount of data they analyze to hundreds of terabytes and more. SQream DB is available both on premise and on the cloud. To learn more, visit sqream.com or follow us on twitter@sqreamtech.

