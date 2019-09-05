SQream Announces Hadoop SQL Big Data Challenge to Unlock Business Critical Insights

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream announced today the kickoff of its Hadoop SQL Big Data Challenge, in advance of the upcoming Strata Data Conference in New York. In this challenge, SQream will take on the biggest SQL query challenges facing Hadoop professionals. Qualified participants will be invited to install SQream DB alongside Hadoop to significantly reduce the time it takes to execute their most difficult queries.

Users commonly suffer from lengthy data ingest and preparation times, and long-running queries that take days or hours, or never complete due to an overload on system resources. These query issues hinder data analysts and scientists from exploring their data, which can have a direct impact on company revenue, customer satisfaction, risk management and competitive advantage.

SQream DB has a proven track record helping organizations in finance, telecom, retail, ad tech, and more to reduce query times from days to hours and hours to minutes or even seconds, enabling them to significantly increase the amount of data they can analyze. In many cases, this results in the discovery of previously unobtainable insights that have direct ramifications on their business.

"Time and again, data analysts and scientists have no choice but to analyze subsets of Hadoop data, leaving troves of data unanalyzed at the cost of lost efficiencies, customer satisfaction, revenues, and business opportunities," said Ami Gal, CEO and co-founder of SQream. "To uncover these business-critical insights, data experts need fast, flexible, and direct access to their raw data. SQream DB brings mass data analytics as a complement to the Hadoop ecosystem, enabling organizations to generate faster, more accurate, and previously unobtainable insights."

With minimal data preparation, SQream DB enables the ad-hoc analysis of hundreds of terabytes to petabytes of raw data from Hadoop or any other data warehouse or RDBMS. With SQream DB in their pipeline, data professionals gain unrestricted access to their data, and are free to focus on reaching new business-powering insights.

Strata Data Conference 2019, NY September 23-26

Visit SQream at booth #1354. On Wednesday, September 25, 5:25pm – 6:05pm, Room 1A 04/05, SQream will deliver a session on "The future of Hadoop in an era of exponentially growing data."

This session will explore:

How to deal with the exponential growth of data in a Hadoop-based infrastructure

Why data preparation takes so much time – and how to reduce it

How insights can be generated in a timely manner from raw data

About SQream

SQream develops and markets SQream DB, designed to obtain unparalleled business intelligence from massive data stores. Global enterprises use SQream DB to analyze more data than ever before, while achieving improved performance, reduced footprint, significant cost savings and the ability to scale the amount of data they analyze to hundreds of terabytes and more. SQream DB is available both on premise and in the cloud. To learn more, visit sqream.com or follow us on twitter @sqreamtech .

About Strata

Since 2012, Strata Data Conference (formerly Strata + Hadoop World) has been leading the discussion around Hadoop, big data, data governance, data analytics, data science, AI, machine learning, security and compliance. Strata Data Conference is where cutting-edge science and new business fundamentals intersect—and merge.

