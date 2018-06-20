SQream Announces Key Executive Appointments Aligned to Business Growth Strategy and Product Expansion

The announcement comes on the heels of SQream's $26.4 million in Series B funding led by Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), and further establishes its position as a major player in enabling enterprises to process and analyze massive stores of data, up to 100 times faster and with significantly lower total cost of ownership.

"Hiring key executive talent is a critical component in SQream's growth strategy," said SQream CEO Ami Gal. "We are growing quickly as enterprises seek to analyze massive data stores to gain more comprehensive business intelligence and stay ahead of their competition. These key executives will play a critical role as SQream continues to expand our core sales, marketing and product capabilities as we continue to grow in North America, EMEA and APAC."

SQream's Executive Appointments:

Ayelet Heyman, VP of Product

Heyman manages the company's product strategy to help customers get the actionable insights that will transform their business. With over a decade of experience, utilizing her mathematical background enhanced with deep technological expertise, she has been a driving force in turning new technological innovations into well-known, viable products.

Joel Sehr, VP of Sales, Americas

Sehr oversees SQream's fastest growing sales team spearheading the entrance of SQream into the US market. He brings more than 20 years of sales management expertise within a variety of database and software companies, and a deep understanding of database technologies.

David Leichner, Chief Marketing Officer

Leichner is responsible for creating and executing SQream's marketing strategy and managing the global marketing team that forms the foundation of the company's product and market penetration. He has more than 25 years of marketing and sales executive management experience from leading software vendors.

