SQream Appoints Former Global Head of Business Analytics Sales at IBM as New CRO

The addition of this new key executive will further boost the company's position as a leader in the big data and AI tech industry in the US and beyond

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream , the scalable, GPU accelerated data analytics software platform built for massive data stores and AI/ML workloads, has today announced the appointment of Deborah Leff as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). She will be responsible for leading the company's global sales and go-to-market teams including global partnerships and business development, particularly in the North American market. Ms. Leff will also lead efforts to drive SQream's growth and help achieve their goals of enabling organizations to gain maximum insights from their data/AI/ML sets at a fraction of the time and with minimum costs.

"I am thrilled to be formally joining the SQream team. Over the last year, I have seen first-hand the impact that SQream is having on enterprises that either need to analyze more data than current systems can handle or benefit from dramatically reducing time to insight for critical business processes," said Deborah Leff, CRO at SQream."At a time when AI is pushing the limits of existing cloud infrastructures and budgets, SQream is in a perfect position to tackle those challenges with its ability to overcome barriers in data analytics, and I am excited to put my experience to work and accelerate SQream's growth across the US market and globally."

Prior to SQream, Ms. Leff served as the Global lead of Business Analytics Sales at IBM and Industry CTO for IBM Data Science and AI. Ms. Leff has an extensive background in working with companies to drive better outcomes by advising senior executives on how to successfully identify, prioritize, and deliver on strategic AI initiatives that impact their most critical business objectives. Having built and run global sales teams, Ms. Leff brings expertise in sales management, sales execution, and sales leadership.

"Deborah brings to SQream over 20 years of business transformation experience across a wide range of technology products and services and is a recognized leader in the Big Data and AI space," said Ami Gal, CEO and co-founder of SQream. "Deborah and I have been working together for almost a year through her role as a Strategic Advisor to SQream, and the management team and I have already seen the tremendous insights and contributions Deborah has provided. I am delighted to have her join our executive team and share even more of her expertise. We are working with some of the largest companies globally to bring critical business insights through big data analytics and AI/ML workloads, and I have complete confidence that Deborah's knowledge and skills will match the scale of our endeavor, as we work together to take the company to the next level."

Ms. Leff is based in the SQream New York office and is part of a strategic initiative to expand the company's presence in the United States. She joins Ittai Bareket, SQream US General Manager. Other key recent hires include Benton Bagot, Director of Strategic Partnerships who joined SQream from IBM where he served as Data & AI Strategic Partnerships Specialist; David Sugarman, Director of Strategic Alliances, who brings experience from Microsoft and SAP; and Chris Chartier, Enterprise Sales Executive, who brings experience from IBM / Netezza and Yellowbricks. Together, along with the existing sales organization, they will service the demand for High performance Analytics and AI/ML workloads, working directly with enterprises and through SQream's partnerships.

About SQream

SQream is a data analytics company that helps organizations break through barriers to ask the biggest, most important questions from their data. Our GPU-based technology empowers businesses to overcome dataset limits and query complexity to analyze exponentially more data, and get substantially faster insights at dramatic cost-savings. By leveraging SQream's advanced analytics capabilities for AI/ML, enterprises can stay ahead of their competitors while reducing hardware usage. If you want to take your data initiatives to the next level, Ask Bigger and unlock new opportunities with SQream.

SQream is trusted by leading enterprises including Samsung, LiveAction, Sinch, Orange, AIS, LG and more. To learn more, visit sqream.com or follow us on Twitter @sqreamtech.

