SQream Expands its End-To-End Low-Code Analytics Platform with Flex Connector AI Assistant

New features leveraging AI and LLMs establish Panoply as the easiest end-to-end analytics platform for SMEs to obtain critical business insights without complicated code

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream, the scalable data analytics company built for massive data stores and AI/ML workloads, announced today that its low-code ELT and analytics platform Panoply, is launching an AI Flex Connector helper which leverages generative AI to streamline the path to business intelligence. This tool will make it even easier for users to collect all of their business data - from CRMs, user applications, and other tools - into one single source, and further minimize the technical requirements to generate quick data insights.

While there are multiple ingestion tools already on the market, these tools are often limited in terms of which data sources can connect with them. Released in April 2023, Panoply's Flex Connector has enabled greater platform flexibility by supporting connections to any RestAPI or GraphQL data source. The Flex Connector currently requires users or the Panoply Customer Success team to sift through multiple API documents to find the configuration that meets their needs, but the new Flex Connector AI helper takes these capabilities to the next level by removing this manual process and instead relying on generative AI to complete the required research. This will enable users to skip the majority of the steps previously required and provide a working configuration that analysts will then customize with minimal information (authentication details, domain names, dates etc.).

"We're excited about the future of AI in data and how it can make data in general even simpler to use and more accessible for non-technical users," said Ittai Bareket, GM of SQream Americas and Panoply. "With our upcoming AI focused product enhancements, we're looking to automate and outsource the more technical and time consuming aspects of gaining insights from your data."

The new feature is prompted by Open AI LLM models, which are deployed on Microsoft Azure and enable applications built on top of the LangChain framework, allowing users to switch between models in the future. The user provides two parameters to prompt the tool to scan the web for the most up-to-date API documentation of the selected service, and within it all the requirements needed to extract the selected resource.

If you want to learn more about how Panoply's new features can help you gain fast data insights, visit https://panoply.io and schedule a demo.

About Panoply by SQream

Panoply's managed data warehouse plus ELT and dashboards make it easy for users to sync, store, access, and visualize their data without complex code. Panoply is a product line of SQream, a data analytics company that helps organizations break through barriers to ask the biggest, most important questions from their data. SQream's GPU-based technology empowers businesses to overcome dataset limits and query complexity to analyze exponentially more data, and get substantially faster insights at dramatic cost-savings. By leveraging SQream's advanced analytics capabilities for AI/ML, enterprises can stay ahead of their competitors while reducing hardware usage. If you want to take your data initiatives to the next level, Ask Bigger and unlock new opportunities with SQream.

SQream is trusted by leading enterprises including LG Electronics, Samsung Display, Sinch, Orange, AIS, and more. To learn more, visit sqream.com or follow us on Twitter @sqreamtech.

Media Contact:



Darcy Lloyd

Director of Marketing at Panoply

509-429-3352

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2068670/4221224/SQream_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SQream