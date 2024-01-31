SQream Expands Rapidly Growing Team with Two Strategic Hires

SQream announces Brian Garback as US Sales Director and Nicole Kustura as VP Sales Engineering and Partner Enablement, to promote their rapid growth trajectory

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream , the scalable, GPU-accelerated data analytics platform built for massive data sets and AI/ML workloads, has announced today the appointment of Brian Garback as its US Sales Director and Nicole Kustura as Vice President of Sales Engineering and Partner Enablement led by newly appointed CRO, Deborah Leff, reflecting the company's commitment to further strengthen and bolster its market approach in the US. These latest appointments coincide with a series of additional hires in key roles such as account executives, channel partners, and sales enablement. With this ongoing expansion and the introduction of diverse talents, SQream is poised for significant growth in the coming year.

With an extensive background spanning 18 years in sales and a proven ability to navigate complex business landscapes, Brian Garback assumes the pivotal role of Sales Director at SQream. Prior to joining SQream, Brian led sales at bodo.ai. As a member of the executive team, he enabled the company to quadruple revenue, establish hyperscale partnerships, and satisfy data platform customers. Brian led key software accounts and managed data platform programs in consumer and financial services industries during 13 years at IBM earning accolades for his customers, such as Innovators of the Year, and for himself, Best of IBM. Brian holds a Masters in Computer Science from the University of Virginia.

Nicole Kustura joins SQream with over 20 years of experience in sales engineering and leadership across the enterprise software, services and cloud infrastructure spaces. She previously held key leadership positions in several prominent tech firms, including as VP Solutions Engineering at Modernizing Medicine and Solutions Engineering Sales Executive for IBM Analytics and Cloud, where she successfully spearheaded sales engineering teams, fostered strategic partnerships, and drove significant growth in new markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome both Nicole and Brian to the SQream team which will help to grow our US office with top talent. Their appointments signify an exciting new chapter for SQream's trajectory both as a growing company as well as an innovative leader in the space of data analytics," said Ami Gal, CEO and co-founder of SQream. "They each bring with them years of expertise in their individual fields, as well as a unique vision and skill set to propel SQream toward our goal of rapid market growth."

SQream's data analytics platform empowers businesses to rapidly analyze and make data-driven decisions from vast amounts of data. With guidance from the new hires, the company is poised to accelerate its growth and solidify its position as a transformative force in the data analytics and AI/ML landscape.

About SQream

SQream is a data analytics company that helps organizations break through barriers to ask the biggest, most important questions from their data. Our GPU-based technology empowers businesses to overcome dataset limits and query complexity to analyze exponentially more data and get substantially faster insights at dramatic cost-savings. By leveraging SQream's advanced analytics capabilities for AI/ML, enterprises can stay ahead of their competitors while reducing hardware usage. If you want to take your data initiatives to the next level and unlock new insights and opportunities with SQream.

SQream is trusted by leading enterprises including Samsung, LiveAction, Sinch, Orange, AIS, LG and more. To learn more, visit sqream.com or follow us on Twitter @sqreamtech.

SQream Media Contact:

Justine Rosin

Headline Media

[email protected]

IL: +972 54 885 9141

US: +1 917 724 2176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2068670/4221224/SQream_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SQream