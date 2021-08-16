SQream Has Enhanced Its Management With New Members Who Will Help Propel Fast Analytics at Scale

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream, which has developed a platform for accelerating analytics at scale, has announced a series of new appointments to its management. The company welcomed on board CMO Aliza Tamir, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO) Rony Greenberg, and VP R&D Matti Rosengart. The three have extensive experience in managing technology companies and will help to drive SQream's accelerated growth worldwide.

Before being appointed CMO at SQream, Aliza Tamir was on the founding team of Microsoft Israel. In her 16 years in the company, she has held several senior positions at Microsoft Global in Seattle and Europe. During her time at Microsoft Europe, she assisted leading the company transformation to Microsoft Azure. Tamir has held key executive positions in different Israeli companies such as CMO of Netafim and VP Global Marketing at NICE. Before joining SQream, Aliza served as CMO of OptimalPlus, which was recently acquired.

Rony Greenberg, who has been appointed Chief Business Development Officer, has held senior management and business development positions in a number of start-up companies, including Eyesight Technologies, Paz Enterprise, Eunambol, IXI Mobile, as well as board membership positions at VIBE Imaging Analytics and NeoClarus. Before that, he held management positions within global companies such as Director of Strategic Investments and Director of Marketing and Sales at Intel. He also held the position of VP Sales at DSP and Region Director of the Northern Europe Region for Fibronics.

Matti Rosengart, who was appointed VP R&D, has an extensive portfolio as R&D Leader in different domains at long line of companies. Matti has served as Director of Catalog and Classification at eBay Inc. and was VP of R&D in start-up companies including Netformx, Orchestra Group, Time to Know, and Zend Technology.

Ami Gal, CEO and Co-Founder of SQream: "SQream has been accelerating growth over the past year due to the rapid adoption of the platform by global giants in fields such as telecom, banking, manufacturing, amongst many other verticals. This is due to the transition from the age of big data to the world of massive data. The need to process terabytes to petabytes of data within minutes and derive business value is essential. The exceptionally talented and experienced management team we have recruited will lead the development of the next generation of our solutions and the next stage of our growth in the global market."

About SQream

SQream is the leader of peta-scale data analytics. The SQream platform accelerates analytics on terabytes to petabytes of data on-cloud and on-prem. With SQream, organizations gain access to fast, accurate, and previously unobtainable business insights. SQream is trusted by leading enterprises including LG Uplus, C&S, Pubmatic, AIS, and more.

