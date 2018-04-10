SQream Invites Enterprises to a Four-Day MPP Big Data "Lift and Shift" Challenge

Download the SQream DB and MPP "Lift and Shift" White Paper here.

Enterprises today are facing slowdowns at peak processing times with complex analytics taking hours or even days. Reports are overly time-consuming, query scopes are limited, and exploration is hindered by the need for arduous pre-aggregation and generation of cubes for each change in perspective. Business intelligence, the basis for accurate decision making, is held back by these architectural limitations. When analysts have to deep dive into weeks, months, or years of data, even the most expensive and advanced CPU-based MPPs strain to quickly deliver insightful and critical BI.

"One of the major challenges facing data management and analytics professionals is how to cost effectively deliver fast, reliable and comprehensive business intelligence from exponentially growing data stores," said SQream CEO Ami Gal. "To meet this challenge, our customers are implementing SQream DB with a 'Lift and Shift' data strategy, which can complement their existing MPP ecosystem."

Massive data stores can be defined as 10TB to petabytes. With existing MPP implementations struggling to keep pace, SQream enables organizations to rapidly extract data from their MPP into SQream DB, for rapid analysis of their large data stores, often reducing analytics and reporting time from hours to minutes.

In conjunction with standard hardware, SQream DB runs on power-efficient GPUs to lower the costs of hardware and resources, which are reduced by orders of magnitude. SQream DB's use of GPUs puts supercomputer capabilities within a small, power-efficient server. SQream also compresses data aggressively to slash I/O bottlenecks as well as storage and energy costs.

About SQream Technologies

SQream Technologies develops and markets SQream DB, a GPU database designed to enable unparalleled business intelligence from massive data stores. Global enterprises use SQream DB to analyze more data than ever before, while achieving improved performance, reduced footprint, significant cost savings and the ability to scale the amount of data they analyze to hundreds of terabytes and more. SQream DB is available both on premise and on the cloud. To learn more, visit sqream.com or follow us on Twitter @sqreamtech.

