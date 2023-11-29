SQream Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

SQream, a provider of NVIDIA GPU-accelerated data processing and analytics software solutions, integrates with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to fast-track and scale its data analysis and machine learning projects to meet today's analytics requirements.

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream , a leading provider of data processing and analytics accelerator software solutions built for big data and AI/ML workloads and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced today that SQream is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

By leveraging the parallel data processing of NVIDIA GPUs, SQream splits large tasks into smaller processes, distributing operations between multiple NVIDIA GPU and CPU cores. This way, users can prepare their data and gain time-sensitive insights or predictions faster and more cost-effectively, regardless of the size of their datasets.

SQream has achieved significant results in enhancing data analytics experiences for Oracle customers across industries – financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing, and others. The company enables them to break through data bottlenecks and deliver more valuable insights in a more cost-effective manner in dramatically less time.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. OCI offers 100+ services that enable customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From AI and business analytics to data management, integration, security, application development, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers unmatched security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multicloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI's distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud computing with greater control over data residency, locality, security, and privacy. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently while meeting the strictest regulatory compliance requirements.

"Enterprises striving to improve analytics project success and overcome bottlenecks associated with advanced analytics are seeing firsthand how leveraging NVIDIA GPUs has become a game-changer," said Deborah Leff, Chief Revenue Officer, SQream. "The processing power of NVIDIA GPUs, together with SQream's software solution, accelerates complex analytics, unleashes innovation, and produces insights while they still matter. SQream's participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of SQream. We look forward to leveraging the power of OCI to help us achieve our business goals."

SQream is a data processing and analytics company that helps organizations break through barriers to ask the biggest, most important questions from their data. Our GPU-based technology empowers businesses to overcome dataset limits and query complexity to analyze exponentially more data and get substantially faster insights at dramatic cost-savings. By leveraging SQream's advanced analytics capabilities for AI/ML, enterprises can stay ahead of their competitors while reducing hardware usage. If you want to take your data initiatives to the next level and unlock new insights and opportunities with SQream.

SQream is trusted by leading enterprises including Samsung, LiveAction, Sinch, Orange, AIS, LG and more. To learn more, visit sqream.com or follow us on Twitter @sqreamtech.

