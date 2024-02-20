SQream Showcases Pioneering Big Data Analytics Solutions for the Telecom Industry at MWC Barcelona 2024

The leading GPU-accelerated analytics company brings its innovative solution to the forefront of telecom data challenges to reduce churn rate and increase revenue

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream, the scalable GPU data analytics platform, is set to make a significant impact at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2024. The company will present its cutting-edge solutions designed to empower the telecom industry with advanced data processing and analytics capabilities. Showcasing its pioneering geolocation analytics feature within its acclaimed SQL engine, SQream will demonstrate how mobile-first enterprises can leverage unparalleled efficiency and performance in data analytics to navigate the complexities of the digital era.

With a proven track record of empowering leading mobile operators like AIS, NCBA, SINCH, MOBICOM, LG U+, and SK Telecom, SQream stands at the forefront of addressing the industry's most pressing data challenges. For telecom enterprises, accurate data is crucial for use cases like network planning, quality of service for customers, and personalized advertising. By determining the usage, profile and geo-location, telecoms gain valuable insights into customer behavior to adapt their services with greater personalization and provide users with added value.

SQream offers telecoms a transformative solution by leveraging efficient data processing to enhance customer satisfaction through refined call center operations and accurate billing. Additionally, it enables proactive network management to predict and prevent outages, ensuring uninterrupted service and bolstering customer trust. This not only optimizes operational efficiency but also maximizes insights, ultimately empowering telecoms to adapt to evolving demands and technological shifts, ensuring their long-term success in a competitive market.

"Our participation in MWC Barcelona is more than just exhibiting our product," said Ittai Bareket, Chief Alliance Officer and GM of Panoply of SQream. "It's about showing how we can change the game for telecom operators worldwide. Harnessing the power of GPU acceleration, SQream's platform helps telecom companies gain deeper insights and act swiftly, enabling intelligent, time-sensitive decisions, dismantling data silos, and enhancing operational efficiency from day one."

