SQream's Low-Code Platform Panoply Earns 15 G2 Badges in Key Customer Satisfaction Categories for Fall 2023 Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream , the data and analytics accelerator company, announced today the remarkable achievement that its low-code ELT and analytics platform Panoply , has received 15 prestigious G2 badges for Fall 2023. These accolades highlight Panoply's continued commitment to excellence and innovation in the data warehouse and ELT (Extract, Load, Transform) space, and underscores Panoply's dedication to their customers, particularly in the realm of ease of use, and marks the highest number of badges awarded to the company to date.

G2, a prominent authority in business software and service evaluations, leverages the collective knowledge of its user community to aid individuals in making well-informed choices regarding software and services for their enterprises. The G2 Fall 2023 Report rankings underscored Panoply's significance to small and medium sized businesses grappling with data extraction challenges and highlighted the exceptional simplicity of Panoply's no-code approach.

"We are truly honored to receive these 15 G2 badges, which reflect the trust and recognition our customers are placing in us," said Ittai Bareket, GM of Panoply. "This achievement reaffirms our unwavering commitment to simplifying data management in the low-code ELT space, and we remain dedicated as ever to delivering exceptional solutions that empower organizations to make data-driven decisions effortlessly. These badges are a testament to the hard work and innovation of our entire team, and we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in data management."

Panoply has consistently set the industry standard for delivering user-friendly solutions that empower organizations to harness the full potential of their data. In the Fall 2023 G2 reports, Panoply earned badges in a wide array of categories, showcasing its exceptional performance and dedication to simplifying complex data processes, including:

High Performer Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid® Report for Data Warehouse

High Performer EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Data Warehouse

High Performer Americas Regional Grid® Report for Data Warehouse

Easiest Admin Small-Business Usability Index for ETL Tools

Easiest Admin Usability Index for ETL Tools

Easiest Admin Mid-Market Usability Index for Data Warehouse

Easiest to Use Mid-Market Usability Index for Data Warehouse

Best Meets Requirements Mid-Market Usability Index for Data Warehouse

Easiest to Do Business With Small-Business Relationship Index for ETL Tools

Best Support Small-Business Relationship Index for Data Warehouse

Easiest to Do Business With Small-Business Relationship Index for Data Warehouse

High Performer Mid-Market Grid® Report for ETL Tools

High Performer Grid® Report for ETL Tools

High Performer Mid-Market Grid® Report for Data Warehouse

High Performer Grid® Report for Data Warehouse

Panoply's low-code approach to data management provides greater visibility into business performance by aggregating data from multiple data sources to deliver deeper insights. With Panoply, organizations can automatically store raw data in analysis-ready tables, create core business logic to keep metrics consistent, and explore and visualize their data within the platform's workbench. Deploying a consolidated storage solution like Panoply also centralizes access to data assets to provide a single source of truth.

If you want to learn more about how Panoply can help you gain fast data insights, visit https://panoply.io and schedule a demo.

About Panoply by SQream

Panoply 's managed data warehouse plus ELT and dashboards make it easy for users to sync, store, access, and visualize their data without complex code. Panoply is a product line of SQream , a data analytics company that helps organizations break through barriers to ask the biggest, most important questions from their data. SQream's GPU-based technology empowers businesses to overcome dataset limits and query complexity to analyze exponentially more data, and get substantially faster insights at dramatic cost-savings. By leveraging SQream's advanced analytics capabilities for AI/ML, enterprises can stay ahead of their competitors while reducing hardware usage. If you want to take your data initiatives to the next level, Ask Bigger and unlock new opportunities with SQream.

SQream is trusted by leading enterprises including LG Electronics, Samsung Display, Sinch, Orange, AIS, and more. To learn more, visit sqream.com or follow us on Twitter @sqreamtech.

