SQRL SET TO OPEN ALL 210 FORMER MOUNTAIN EXPRESS LOCATIONS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After signing a master lease on 210 former Mountain Express gas station locations in September of 2023, SQRL Service Stations and Blue Owl Capital are pleased to announce that all locations should be back up and running within the next three months. SQRL also intends to fully remodel and rebrand all locations.

ABOUT SQRL:

SQRL Holdings is a food and fuel retailer, with a mission to revolutionize the fuel and food industries, bringing a clean, convenient, efficient and safe experience to customers. With more than 400+ locations throughout 14 states, SQRL brings core values of stewardship, quality, relationships and loyalty to life, serving both mainstream and rural communities, and working to reduce America's carbon footprint. SQRL takes proven locations and makes them even better by putting quality service and offerings at the forefront. SQRL was named Most Innovative Oil & Gas Service Company Southern United States 2024 by Global Banking & Finance Review. For more information www.sqrlfuel.com .

